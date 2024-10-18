DCW Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
13.67
-39.65
-49.09
25.01
Depreciation
-87.37
-87.2
-87.79
-67.92
Tax paid
-9.88
12.89
28.89
-4.86
Working capital
94.71
-86.87
41.48
-78.74
Other operating items
Operating
11.13
-200.83
-66.52
-126.52
Capital expenditure
26.56
180.94
25.87
325.48
Free cash flow
37.7
-19.89
-40.65
198.95
Equity raised
1,256.79
1,251.28
1,222.17
1,181.42
Investing
0
0
0
-0.06
Financing
106.7
-91.71
122.43
-77.37
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,401.19
1,139.67
1,303.95
1,302.95
CPVC is a versatile thermoplastic utilised in the production of hot and cold water pipes, industrial liquid handling, and other applications.Read More
