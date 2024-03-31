To the Members of DCW Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of DCW Limited, which comprise Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given comprehensive income statement give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit,total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the

ICAIs Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 34 to the Financial Statements, which fully describe the uncertainty related to the outcome of the petitions/ appeals filed by the company in the matter of:

Electricity Tax demand of 5,491.45 lakhs on captive power generated and other matters during the period 2003 to 2022;

Custom Duty demand of 3,164.60 lakhs of coal imported and other matters by the company during 2011 and 2012; and

No provision has been made for the aforesaid demands in view of the factors stated in the said note.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

We draw attention to the note 39 (a) to the Financial Statements, in the matter of re-possession notice issued by the

State Government and demand of lease rent relating to land at

Sahupuram Works for which the assignment deeds are still to be executed, the Honble Madras High Court, Madurai Bench vide Order dt 26.2.2024 has set aside the order of the State Government directing repossession of the land and demand of lease rent and remanded back for fresh consideration. The

High Court has also given direction to the revenue authorities to fix the land cost, within 6 months from the date of Order, depending upon the market value of the land as on the date of the Order. The determination of cost of land by the revenue authorities is pending. The company does not expect the outflow of resources to be material.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters (‘KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr.no Key Audit Matter Response to Key Audit Matter 1 Estimation of Provision & Contingent Liabilities Internal enquiry: In the recognition and measurement of provisions, there is uncertainty about the timing or amount of the future expenditure required to settle the liability. In respect of contingent liabilities, there are estimates and assumptions made to determine the amount to be disclosed. We enquired with the senior management and inspected the relevant minutes of the meetings of the Board for claims arising and challenged whether provisions are required or not. As a result, there is a high degree of judgment required for the recognition and measurement of provisions and disclosure of contingent liabilities. Tests of details: In respect of significant claims, we checked the amount of claim, nature of issues involved, management submissions and corroborated the same with external evidence, wherever available. In case of disputed demands for income tax and indirect taxes the orders passed against the company and the management views and the legal position has been perused by the Tax Team and based on their views the provision for the same is not considered necessary and accordingly the same are included in the contingent liability. 2 Deferred Tax Internal enquiry: The deferred tax asset has been created based on the management judgment in regard to reversal of timing difference. We enquired with the senior management and Internal Tax team, wherever relevant, in respect of ascertaining permanent and timing differences. As a result, there is a high degree of judgment required for the recognition and measurement. Tests of details: Deferred tax asset has been created based on the management judgment with regard to reversal of timing difference, and the same has been verified to estimated projections prepared by the management based on which reasonable certainty of tax benefits to be accrued has been ascertained and accordingly asset has been created.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report, Management Discussion & Analysis Report, Business Responsibility Report and Report on Corporate Governance but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Boards Report, Management Discussion & Analysis Report, Business Responsibility Report and Report on Corporate Governance is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance as required under SA 720 ‘The Auditors responsibilities Relating to Other Information.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financialperformance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian accounting standards (Ind AS) specified under Sec 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. significantdeficiencies in internal control that

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk . of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financialcontrols system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, any during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in statements- Refer "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the financial statements.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books (c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books including the disclosures, and of account maintained for the purpose or preparation of the financial statements.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. including (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial statements of the

Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the

Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: the audit of the financial

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its managing directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the of such

Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31st March 2024 on its financial Note No position in its financial 34 of the financial statements. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses (As disclosed in

Note No. 38 (a) to the financial statements); iii. There has not been any delay in transferring amounts which requires to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the

Company. iv. (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts (refer note no.47), no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested

(either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall: a. directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries")

or

b. provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts (refer note no.47), no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

a. directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries")

or

b. provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate

(iii) In our opinion and based on the audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (iv)(i) and (iv) (ii) contain any material misstatement. or on behalf of the Company v. The dividend declared or paid during the year by the

Company is in compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules,

2014 is applicable from in Aprilany manner 1, 2023,whatsoever reporting underby orRuleon 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial

March 31, 2024.

and

For V. SANKAR AIYAR& CO.

Chartered Accountants ICAI Regd. No.109208W

UDIN 24023116BKDZNB1704

Place: Mumbai S VENKATARAMAN Date: 16 May 2024 Partner M. No.023116

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

Annexure referred to in our report of even date to the members of DCW Limited on the accounts for the year ended 31st March 2024.

3 (i) (a) (A) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company does not own any intangible assets. Hence, reporting requirement under Clause 3(i)(a)(B) does not arise.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified once in three years. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. As per the information given to us by the management, wherever discrepancies were noticed as compared to book records have been appropriately dealt with in books of account.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the company except in case of certain lands and buildings referred to in Note No. 2 and 39 to the financial statements and as reported

Description of Property Gross carrying value ( in Lakhs) Held in Name of Whether promoter, Director or their relative or employee Period held indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in name of company Sahupuram Works The Tamil Nadu State Government No From 1985 Central Government has transferred the title in favour of the State Government. However, State Government has to still execute the agreement in favour of the company. (Refer Note No.2 to Financial statements) Sahupuram Works The Tamil Nadu State Government No From 1963 Disputed with Tamil Nadu State Government (Refer Note No. 2 & 39 to Financial statements)

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) As per the information and explanation provided to us and records of the Company examined by us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

3 (ii) (a) As informed to us, the inventories, except goods in-transit and stock lying with third parties, have been physically verified during the year by the management with the help of external agencies. For stock lying with third parties at the year end, written confirmations have been obtained. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory. Further, we have been informed by the management that the discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical inventories and the book inventories are not material considering the type of inventories, which is calculated on volumetric basis and therefore subject to measurement differences by different agencies and therefore no adjustments have been made in the books of account.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, there are no material differences between the Books of Accounts and the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions(ReferNoteNo.20tofinancialstatements).

3 (iii) During the year the Company has made investments in the company and the said investment is not prejudicial to the companys interest. During the year, the Company has not made any investments in firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

The Company has not provided guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, provisions of clauses (iii)(a), clauses (iii)(c) to (iii) (f) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

3 (iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not given loans or provided any guarantee or security and therefore the relevant provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. In respect of investment made by the Company, the provision of 186 of the Act have been complied with.

3 (v) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of section 73 to 76 of the Act and rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. The amounts received as business advances and remain unadjusted for more than 365 days are not considered as deposits. We are informed that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or other tribunal for any contraventions.

3 (vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of products manufactured by the Company. We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of its manufactured goods (and/or services provided by it) and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not carried out a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether these are accurate or complete.

3 (vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Service Tax, Sales Tax, Value Added Tax, Goods and Services Tax, Customs duty,

Cess and other material statutory dues as applicable to the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Services Tax, custom duty, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of Sales Tax/ Value Added Tax / Customs duty / Service Tax / Excise duty / Income Tax / Goods and Services Tax / Cess and other statutory dues, which have not been deposited on account of dispute as at 31 March 2024 other than the following on account of dispute, as given below:

(Amount Lakhs)

Name of Statue and Nature of dues Period Forum where dispute is pending Total disputed amount Deposited Balance not deposited Customs Act, 1962 (Custom Duty) 1997 to 2021 High Court 95.79 - 95.79 Appellate Tribunal* 3,279.83 93.28 3,186.55 Appellate Authority** 96.63 - 96.63 Excise Act, 1944 (Excise Duty Including Penalty & Interest, wherever applicable) 1997 to 2015 High Court 89.61 11.5 78.11 Appellate Tribunal* 636.96 339.67 322.87 Appellate Authority** 27.64 - 27.64 Sales Tax legislations (sales tax, including penalty & interest wherever applicable) 1982 to 2017 Supreme Court 131.91 - 131.91 High Court 2788.92 47.00 2741.92 Appellate Tribunal* 113.54 83.60 29.94 Appellate Authority** 963.73 32.96 930.77 Finance Act, 1994 (Service Tax) 2005 to 2017 Appellate Authority** 115.33 5.71 109.62 Local cess, local cess surcharge [land revenue including penalty and interest wherever applicable] 1989 to 2019 Supreme Court 4,052.10 884.49 3,167.61 High Court 3,241.43 196.34 3,044.89 State Government 992.89 - 992.89 Income Tax Act, 1961 (Income tax, including penalty & interest wherever applicable) 2012 to 2017 Appellate Authority** 6,090.20 337.12 5,753.10 Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 2017-18 to 2022-23 Appellate Authority** 395.23 152.53 242.70

* Appellate Tribunal includes STAT, CESTAT & ITAT

** Appellate Authority includes Commissioner Appeals, Assistant Commissioner Appeals, Deputy Commissioner

Appeals, Joint Commissioner Appeals and Deputy Commissioner Commercial Taxes Appeals

3 (viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

3 (ix) On the basis of verification of records, the procedures performed by us, on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us,

(a) the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) the company has not been declared as wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender or any Government authority.

(c) the term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) the funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) the company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on Clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

3 (x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the Company examined by us, during the year the Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of CARO 2020 is not applicable to the

Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partially or optionally convertible) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of

CARO 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

3 (xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out based upon the generally accepted audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements, to the best of our knowledge and belief and as per the information and explanations given to us by the

Management, and the representations obtained from the Management, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the

Central Government. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the information given to us and records verified by us, the Secretarial Auditor and the Cost Auditor have not filed report in

Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central

Government.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints if any received by the Company during the year, while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

3 (xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

3 (xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on verification of the records and approvals of the Audit Committee, in our opinion, all the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

3 (xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date of the audit report, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

3 (xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

3 (xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the information given to us and records y us, b verified (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

3 (xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements the Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately y precedingfinancial

3 (xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and hence reporting under clause (xviii) of CARO is not applicable to the Company.

3 (xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note no.48 to the financial statement, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

3 (xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) any projects. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) & 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

3 (xxi) The Company is not required to prepare consolidated financial statement. Therefore, clause (xxi) of para 3 of the order is not applicable to the Company.

For V. SANKAR AIYAR& CO.

Chartered Accountants ICAI Regd. No.109208W

UDIN 24023116BKDZNB1704

Place: Mumbai S VENKATARAMAN Date: 16 May 2024 Partner M. No.023116

Annexure B referred to in our report of even date to the members of DCW Limitedonthefinancialstatementfor controls with reference to financial the year ended 31st March 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to aforesaid financial statements under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

with reference Wehaveaudited the internal financial to financial statements of DCW March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and Board of directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered

Accountants of India.

These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectivelyforensuring the orderlyand efficient statements is a process designed conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial statements includes those policies

Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internalfinancial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls

Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the

Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act,

2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financialstatements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal statements was financial established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financialcontrols with reference to financial statements included obtaining an Limited("theCompany")asof understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is established by the Company sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit controls with opinion on the Companys internal financial reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial statements for reporting and the preparation of financial external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financialcontrol with reference to financial information,as required under the Companies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or statements, assessing the risk that a material that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial

31, 2024 based on the internal control with reference to the Company financial considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls

Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered

Accountants of India.

For V. SANKAR AIYAR& CO. control with reference to financial

Chartered Accountants ICAI Regd. No.109208W

UDIN 24023116BKDZNB1704