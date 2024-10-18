|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|AGM 26/09/2024 Summary of Proceeding of 85th AGM of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.09.2024) Scrutinizers Report on voting through remote e-voting and e-voting at the 85th Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024)
CPVC is a versatile thermoplastic utilised in the production of hot and cold water pipes, industrial liquid handling, and other applications.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.