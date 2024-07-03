DCW Ltd Summary

DCW Limited (Formally Dhrangadhra Chemical Works Limited) is a leading chemical powerhouse built over eight decades on the foundation of innovation. Incorporated in January, 1939, taking over Indias first Soda Ash Factories in Dhanghadra, Gujarat by the present promoters under the Late Sahu Shriyans Prasad Jain, it is now amongst the countrys fastest-growing multi-product, multi-location chemical companies. With a successful record of innovation and pioneering new products and processes, the Company has a leading presence in the Chlor-Akali, Soa Ash, and PVC business segments. DCW has two manufacturing units located at Dhrangadhra, Gujarat and at Sahupuram, Tamil Nadu. The Company presently manufactures Soda Ash, Caustic Soda, PVC Resins, Soda Bicarbonates, Trichloroethylene, Synthetic Rutile, Titox, Utox, Bromine, Bromide and a few other chemicals. The Company also introduced a range of home products like packaged spices, flour and iodised salt. The Company is one of the six major producers of PVC and accounts nearly 10% of total market share in India. In Caustic Soda it is having 15% market share in South India.In Apr.93, Pantape Magnetics was amalgamated with the company. It came out with a rights issue and a GDR issue in 1994, to install 30-MW power plant and expand the PVC plant by increasing the capacity from 42,000 tpa to 60,000 tpa. The expansion of the PVC plant was completed in 1994-95. It entered into an agreement with Lego Overseas, Denmark, to market their educational toys in India.The project to set up a 30-MW captive power plant at its factory in Sahupuram, is under implementation. In 1995-96, four out of 5 generators of 6 MW each were commissioned. In 1996-97, it proposes to set up a facility for recovering Ferrite Grade Iron Oxide from the effluent of the Beneficated llmenite Plant, In the process Hydrochloric Acid of the required concentration will be regenerated for use in the Beneficated llmenite Plant. It has entered into technical collaboration with International Steel Services Inc, USA. who have lot of experience in the manufacture of this product but the project is kept on hold as the plant with similar technology supplied to another Indian comppany is yet to be satisfactorily commissioned.A Scheme of Arrangement between the Company & Crescent Finstock Private Limited was approved by the shareholders at the Court convened meeting held on 4th August, 1997. CFPL has been converted into a Public Limited Company and steps are being initiated to issue Equity Shares of Crescent Finstock Limited to the shareholders of the Company in the ratio of 1:4 as per the Scheme already approved.The performance of Soda Ash Division during the year 2001 was very low due to high labour strength and excess supply position is a major cause of concern since it adversely affects other divisions in general and the company in particular.De-bottlenecking of Beneficiated Illmenite,Caustic Soda and pvc plants project was taken up by the company at a cost of Rs.33 crores and this has been sanctioned by IDBI.The subsidiary company, Pantape Magnetics Limited was amalgamated with the Company from 1st April, 2000. In terms of the said Scheme of Amalgamation, 1,05,000 Shares were allotted as fully paid-up without payment being received in cash to Vendors and 910 Shares to Equity Shareholders of the erstwhile PRC Limited.During the year 2004, the Company installed Wind Mills Project of 1.15 MW in Gujarat. It implemented 11.2 MW capacity Windmill Project in Tamil Nadu, comprising of 14 windmills during the year 2006. The Beneficated llmenite Plant Project was implemented in April, 2007, resulting an increase in capacity from 30000 TPA to 42000 TPA. The Thermal Co-generation Power Plant for generating 50MW of power and 85 TPH steam at Sahupuram unit in Tamil Nadu was implemented in 2009. The Company commissioned additional 8.27 MW Turbine in Thermal Power Plant during the year 2010. Under PVC Automation-CumBalancing Equipment program, the Company commissioned VCM Stripping tower and Fluidised Bed Dryer (FBD) at its PVC unit in Sahupuram, Tamil Nadu in 2014. It established Producer Gas Plant at its Sahupuram unit, in Tamilnadu, to produce gas from coal the trail runs of the same have started in 2014. It commissioned Reverse Osmosis (RO) Plant to recycle hard / used water back into the process. The Synthetic Iron Oxide Pigment (SIOP) cum Calcium Chloride Plant was implemented, which started commercial production in May, 2015. The Chlorinated Poly Vinyl Chloride (C-PVC) Plant at Sahupuram facility in Tamil Nadu was commissioned during the year 2016-17. Further, in FY 2017, it entered into a niche, margin lucrative C-PVC business with technical license from Arkema and became the first and only only manufacturer of C-PVC in India.