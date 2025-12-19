No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.98
0.98
0.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
2.79
0.41
0.01
Net Worth
3.77
1.39
0.99
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
67.2
48.31
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
67.2
48.31
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
1.92
0.88
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Petrochem Ltd
SPLPETRO
637.7
|39
|11,991.4
|48.2
|1.57
|1,094.62
|118.05
Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd
STYRENIX
1,997.6
|17.02
|3,513.78
|50.78
|1.55
|615.18
|512.56
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd
SOTL
361.7
|16.29
|2,479.83
|43.66
|1.11
|1,067.29
|255.28
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd
BEPL
86.59
|12.94
|2,154.87
|40.09
|4.62
|325.1
|41.69
DCW Ltd
DCW
57.35
|33.93
|1,692.71
|13.81
|0.17
|539.21
|35.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mahesh Sonthalia
Executive Director
Seema Sonthalia
Whole Time Director & Chief Executive Officer
Shashank Sonthalia
Whole Time Director
Radha Gobinda Chowdhury
Independent Director
Shaheryaar Ali Mirza
Independent Director
Hirak Ghosh
Independent Director
Karma Sonam Bhutia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Akansha Lakhani
16 India Exchange Place,
3rd Flr #.14,
West Bengal - 700001
Tel: +91 83350 73185
Website: http://www.sundrex.com
Email: cs@sundrex.co
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Sundrex Oil Company Ltd
