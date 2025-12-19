iifl-logo

Sundrex Oil Company Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Sundrex Oil Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sundrex Oil Company Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

19 Dec, 2025|07:11 AM
Dec-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 100.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 100.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share PriceShare Price

Sundrex Oil Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.98

0.98

0.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

2.79

0.41

0.01

Net Worth

3.77

1.39

0.99

Minority Interest

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024

Gross Sales

67.2

48.31

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

67.2

48.31

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

1.92

0.88

Sundrex Oil Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Petrochem Ltd

SPLPETRO

637.7

3911,991.448.21.571,094.62118.05

Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd

STYRENIX

1,997.6

17.023,513.7850.781.55615.18512.56

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd

SOTL

361.7

16.292,479.8343.661.111,067.29255.28

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd

BEPL

86.59

12.942,154.8740.094.62325.141.69

DCW Ltd

DCW

57.35

33.931,692.7113.810.17539.2135.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sundrex Oil Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Mahesh Sonthalia

Executive Director

Seema Sonthalia

Whole Time Director & Chief Executive Officer

Shashank Sonthalia

Whole Time Director

Radha Gobinda Chowdhury

Independent Director

Shaheryaar Ali Mirza

Independent Director

Hirak Ghosh

Independent Director

Karma Sonam Bhutia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Akansha Lakhani

Registered Office

16 India Exchange Place,

3rd Flr #.14,

West Bengal - 700001

Tel: +91 83350 73185

Website: http://www.sundrex.com

Email: cs@sundrex.co

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Reports by Sundrex Oil Company Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Sundrex Oil Company Ltd share price today?

The Sundrex Oil Company Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Sundrex Oil Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sundrex Oil Company Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 19 Dec ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sundrex Oil Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sundrex Oil Company Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 19 Dec ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sundrex Oil Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sundrex Oil Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sundrex Oil Company Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 19 Dec ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sundrex Oil Company Ltd?

Sundrex Oil Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sundrex Oil Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sundrex Oil Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

