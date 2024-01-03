iifl-logo

Sundrex Oil Company Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sundrex Oil Company Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.98

0.98

0.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

2.79

0.41

0.01

Net Worth

3.77

1.39

0.99

Minority Interest

Debt

9.7

9.8

6.92

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.02

0

0

Total Liabilities

13.49

11.19

7.91

Fixed Assets

3.31

2.23

2.53

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.06

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.07

0.03

Networking Capital

6.46

7.09

3.74

Inventories

1.71

0.84

1

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

6.82

4.8

3.83

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.29

5.2

1.69

Sundry Creditors

-2.3

-1.13

-1.21

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-3.06

-2.62

-1.57

Cash

1.65

1.79

1.59

Total Assets

13.48

11.19

7.9

Sundrex Oil Company Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sundrex Oil Company Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.