Sundrex Oil Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.98
0.98
0.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
2.79
0.41
0.01
Net Worth
3.77
1.39
0.99
Minority Interest
Debt
9.7
9.8
6.92
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.02
0
0
Total Liabilities
13.49
11.19
7.91
Fixed Assets
3.31
2.23
2.53
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.06
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.07
0.03
Networking Capital
6.46
7.09
3.74
Inventories
1.71
0.84
1
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
6.82
4.8
3.83
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.29
5.2
1.69
Sundry Creditors
-2.3
-1.13
-1.21
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.06
-2.62
-1.57
Cash
1.65
1.79
1.59
Total Assets
13.48
11.19
7.9
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.