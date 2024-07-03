Summary

Styrenix Performance Materials Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of INEOS ABS (India) Limited on December 7, 1973. The Company name was thereafter changed from INEOS ABS (India) Limited to Styrolution ABS (India) Limited on May 1, 2012 to INEOS Styrolution India Limited on March 18, 2016 upon amalgamation and further to Styrenix Performance Materials Limited on January 5, 2023. The Company is a leading, global styrenics supplier with a focus on styrene monomer, polystyrene, ABS Standard and styrenics specialties. With world-class production facilities, Styrenix helps customers succeed by offering the best possible solution, designed to give them a competitive edge in the markets. The Company provides styrenic applications for many everyday products across a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, household, construction, healthcare, packaging and toys, sports & leisure. Its products includes ABSOLAN SAN, ABSOLAC, ABS, STYRENIX PS, which have a preferred market status amongst user industries such as automotive, construction, healthcare, household and electronics. Further, Company provides styrenic applications for many everyday products across a broad range of industries, apart from automotive, electronics, household, construction and healthcare and includes packaging and toys, sports & leisure. The Company established in 1973, had commenced production in 1978. The company was promoted by R S Agarwal, a chemical engineer from the US, and J J M

Read More