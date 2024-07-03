iifl-logo-icon 1
Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd Share Price

2,905.65
(-1.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:39:58 PM

  • Open2,974.65
  • Day's High3,037.7
  • 52 Wk High3,095.65
  • Prev. Close2,954.65
  • Day's Low2,880
  • 52 Wk Low 1,286
  • Turnover (lac)1,415.42
  • P/E24
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value485.53
  • EPS122.57
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,111.04
  • Div. Yield3.2
No Records Found

Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Petrochemicals

Open

2,974.65

Prev. Close

2,954.65

Turnover(Lac.)

1,415.42

Day's High

3,037.7

Day's Low

2,880

52 Week's High

3,095.65

52 Week's Low

1,286

Book Value

485.53

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,111.04

P/E

24

EPS

122.57

Divi. Yield

3.2

Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd Corporate Action

9 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 31

Record Date: 17 Dec, 2024

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Jul, 2024

4 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:57 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.23%

Non-Promoter- 13.21%

Institutions: 13.21%

Non-Institutions: 40.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.59

17.59

17.59

17.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

705.15

697.16

838.85

871.19

Net Worth

722.74

714.75

856.44

888.78

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,179.01

1,631.48

1,578.99

1,895.34

yoy growth (%)

33.56

3.32

-16.69

27.86

Raw materials

-1,384.13

-964.05

-1,226.55

-1,466.91

As % of sales

63.52

59.09

77.67

77.39

Employee costs

-74.37

-70.8

-57.87

-54.94

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

442.57

376.07

24.45

103.13

Depreciation

-37.62

-36.03

-31.56

-25.35

Tax paid

-120.03

-95.85

3.97

-36.9

Working capital

-47.52

277.46

-45.79

-162.39

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

33.56

3.32

-16.69

27.86

Op profit growth

14.71

535.1

-51.83

0.05

EBIT growth

15.38

868.18

-65.45

2.49

Net profit growth

15.1

-3,042.63

-114.37

-4.4

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2015

Gross Sales

2,222.17

2,021.46

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

2,222.17

2,021.46

Other Operating Income

0

18.94

Other Income

9.26

5.57

Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Petrochem Ltd

SPLPETRO

657.5

30.0212,352.4490.341.371,500.44111.66

Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd

STYRENIX

2,954.65

245,174.5470.13.2653.22457.45

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd

SOTL

561.1

22.133,876.5331.810.71901.1235.41

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd

BEPL

135.03

18.533,360.8346.952.96366.9139.02

DCW Ltd

DCW

91.44

277.392,701.85-1.250488.7435.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Rakesh Agrawal

Managing Director

RAHUL RAKESH AGRAWAL

Joint Managing Director

VISHAL RAKESH AGRAWAL

Whole-time Director

RAVISHANKAR BALAKOTESWARARAO KOMPALLI

Independent Director

Milin Mehta

Independent Director

P K Taneja

Independent Director

P N Prasad

Independent Director

Radhika Nath

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chintan Doshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd

Summary

Styrenix Performance Materials Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of INEOS ABS (India) Limited on December 7, 1973. The Company name was thereafter changed from INEOS ABS (India) Limited to Styrolution ABS (India) Limited on May 1, 2012 to INEOS Styrolution India Limited on March 18, 2016 upon amalgamation and further to Styrenix Performance Materials Limited on January 5, 2023. The Company is a leading, global styrenics supplier with a focus on styrene monomer, polystyrene, ABS Standard and styrenics specialties. With world-class production facilities, Styrenix helps customers succeed by offering the best possible solution, designed to give them a competitive edge in the markets. The Company provides styrenic applications for many everyday products across a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, household, construction, healthcare, packaging and toys, sports & leisure. Its products includes ABSOLAN SAN, ABSOLAC, ABS, STYRENIX PS, which have a preferred market status amongst user industries such as automotive, construction, healthcare, household and electronics. Further, Company provides styrenic applications for many everyday products across a broad range of industries, apart from automotive, electronics, household, construction and healthcare and includes packaging and toys, sports & leisure. The Company established in 1973, had commenced production in 1978. The company was promoted by R S Agarwal, a chemical engineer from the US, and J J M
Company FAQs

What is the Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd share price today?

The Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2905.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd is ₹5111.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd is 24 and 6.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd is ₹1286 and ₹3095.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd?

Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.23%, 3 Years at 28.14%, 1 Year at 94.26%, 6 Month at 29.62%, 3 Month at 15.34% and 1 Month at 17.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.24 %
Institutions - 13.22 %
Public - 40.54 %

