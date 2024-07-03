Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPetrochemicals
Open₹2,974.65
Prev. Close₹2,954.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,415.42
Day's High₹3,037.7
Day's Low₹2,880
52 Week's High₹3,095.65
52 Week's Low₹1,286
Book Value₹485.53
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,111.04
P/E24
EPS122.57
Divi. Yield3.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.59
17.59
17.59
17.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
705.15
697.16
838.85
871.19
Net Worth
722.74
714.75
856.44
888.78
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,179.01
1,631.48
1,578.99
1,895.34
yoy growth (%)
33.56
3.32
-16.69
27.86
Raw materials
-1,384.13
-964.05
-1,226.55
-1,466.91
As % of sales
63.52
59.09
77.67
77.39
Employee costs
-74.37
-70.8
-57.87
-54.94
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
442.57
376.07
24.45
103.13
Depreciation
-37.62
-36.03
-31.56
-25.35
Tax paid
-120.03
-95.85
3.97
-36.9
Working capital
-47.52
277.46
-45.79
-162.39
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
33.56
3.32
-16.69
27.86
Op profit growth
14.71
535.1
-51.83
0.05
EBIT growth
15.38
868.18
-65.45
2.49
Net profit growth
15.1
-3,042.63
-114.37
-4.4
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
2,222.17
2,021.46
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
2,222.17
2,021.46
Other Operating Income
0
18.94
Other Income
9.26
5.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Petrochem Ltd
SPLPETRO
657.5
|30.02
|12,352.44
|90.34
|1.37
|1,500.44
|111.66
Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd
STYRENIX
2,954.65
|24
|5,174.54
|70.1
|3.2
|653.22
|457.45
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd
SOTL
561.1
|22.13
|3,876.53
|31.81
|0.71
|901.1
|235.41
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd
BEPL
135.03
|18.53
|3,360.83
|46.95
|2.96
|366.91
|39.02
DCW Ltd
DCW
91.44
|277.39
|2,701.85
|-1.25
|0
|488.74
|35.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Rakesh Agrawal
Managing Director
RAHUL RAKESH AGRAWAL
Joint Managing Director
VISHAL RAKESH AGRAWAL
Whole-time Director
RAVISHANKAR BALAKOTESWARARAO KOMPALLI
Independent Director
Milin Mehta
Independent Director
P K Taneja
Independent Director
P N Prasad
Independent Director
Radhika Nath
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chintan Doshi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Styrenix Performance Materials Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of INEOS ABS (India) Limited on December 7, 1973. The Company name was thereafter changed from INEOS ABS (India) Limited to Styrolution ABS (India) Limited on May 1, 2012 to INEOS Styrolution India Limited on March 18, 2016 upon amalgamation and further to Styrenix Performance Materials Limited on January 5, 2023. The Company is a leading, global styrenics supplier with a focus on styrene monomer, polystyrene, ABS Standard and styrenics specialties. With world-class production facilities, Styrenix helps customers succeed by offering the best possible solution, designed to give them a competitive edge in the markets. The Company provides styrenic applications for many everyday products across a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, household, construction, healthcare, packaging and toys, sports & leisure. Its products includes ABSOLAN SAN, ABSOLAC, ABS, STYRENIX PS, which have a preferred market status amongst user industries such as automotive, construction, healthcare, household and electronics. Further, Company provides styrenic applications for many everyday products across a broad range of industries, apart from automotive, electronics, household, construction and healthcare and includes packaging and toys, sports & leisure. The Company established in 1973, had commenced production in 1978. The company was promoted by R S Agarwal, a chemical engineer from the US, and J J M
The Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2905.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd is ₹5111.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd is 24 and 6.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd is ₹1286 and ₹3095.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.23%, 3 Years at 28.14%, 1 Year at 94.26%, 6 Month at 29.62%, 3 Month at 15.34% and 1 Month at 17.55%.
