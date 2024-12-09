Board Meeting 9 Dec 2024 4 Dec 2024

Styrenix Performance Materials Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Monday December 09 2024 inter alia to consider the proposal of declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25. The interim dividend if declared shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Tuesday December 17 2024 which would be the Record Date for this purpose. Further in accordance with the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Company has intimated to its designated persons regarding the closure of the Trading Window for trading in the Companys equity shares from December 4 2024 till the expiry of 48 hours from the outcome of aforesaid board meeting is made public. Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 9, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/12/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

Styrenix Performance Materials Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the 2nd quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. As intimated to you vide letter dated September 26 2024 the trading window for dealing in shares of the Company by the designated persons is already closed since October 1 2024 until 48 hours of the declaration of financial results for the quarter ended on September 30 2024 (i.e. till EOD October 30 2024). This intimation is also being uploaded on the Companys website at www.styrenix.com. Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 28, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. on August 06, 2024, duly approved, the incorporation of Wholly Owned Subsidiary at free trade zone in UAE. Outcome of BM held on August 06, 2024

Board Meeting 15 Jul 2024 5 Jul 2024

Styrenix Performance Materials Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended on June 30 2024. Unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 15, 2024. The Board meeting commenced at 16.13 hours (IST) and concluded at 16.27 hours (IST). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.07.2024)

Board Meeting 6 May 2024 29 Apr 2024

Styrenix Performance Materials Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and for the Financial Year ended on March 31 2024. - Consider and recommend a final dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ending March 31 2024 for the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 51st Annual General Meeting. - Consider matters relating to the ensuing Annual General Meeting. As intimated to you vide letter dated March 26 2024 the trading window for dealing in shares of the Company by the designated persons is already closed since April 01 2024 until 48 hours of the declaration of financial results for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 (i.e. till EOD May 08 2024). This intimation is also being uploaded on the Companys website at www.styrenix.com Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 6, 2024 The Board of Directors approved the Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024,along with the Auditors Report thereon. Further, in terms of provisions Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations, we enclose herewith the copy of; - Audited Financial Results for the 4thquarter and year ended on March 31, 2024; - Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results for the year ended on March 31, 2024; We also hereby confirm that the Statutory Auditors of the Company, M/s. Talati & Talati LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 110758W), have issued the Audit Report with Unmodified Opinion in respect of Annual Audited Financial Results for the year ended on March 31,2024. Recommendation of final dividend The Board has recommended a dividend of Rs.28.00/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each (280%) for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). Outcome of Board Meeting dtd May 6, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.05.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2024 23 Jan 2024