|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,179.01
1,631.48
1,578.99
1,895.34
yoy growth (%)
33.56
3.32
-16.69
27.86
Raw materials
-1,384.13
-964.05
-1,226.55
-1,466.91
As % of sales
63.52
59.09
77.67
77.39
Employee costs
-74.37
-70.8
-57.87
-54.94
As % of sales
3.41
4.33
3.66
2.89
Other costs
-245.94
-182.92
-229.43
-238.23
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.28
11.21
14.53
12.56
Operating profit
474.55
413.69
65.13
135.25
OPM
21.77
25.35
4.12
7.13
Depreciation
-37.62
-36.03
-31.56
-25.35
Interest expense
-8.23
-14.64
-15.89
-13.67
Other income
13.87
13.05
6.78
6.91
Profit before tax
442.57
376.07
24.45
103.13
Taxes
-120.03
-95.85
3.97
-36.9
Tax rate
-27.12
-25.48
16.25
-35.78
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
322.54
280.21
28.43
66.22
Exceptional items
0
0
-37.95
0
Net profit
322.54
280.21
-9.52
66.22
yoy growth (%)
15.1
-3,042.63
-114.37
-4.4
NPM
14.8
17.17
-0.6
3.49
