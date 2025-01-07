iifl-logo-icon 1
Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,954.9
(1.32%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:14 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,179.01

1,631.48

1,578.99

1,895.34

yoy growth (%)

33.56

3.32

-16.69

27.86

Raw materials

-1,384.13

-964.05

-1,226.55

-1,466.91

As % of sales

63.52

59.09

77.67

77.39

Employee costs

-74.37

-70.8

-57.87

-54.94

As % of sales

3.41

4.33

3.66

2.89

Other costs

-245.94

-182.92

-229.43

-238.23

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.28

11.21

14.53

12.56

Operating profit

474.55

413.69

65.13

135.25

OPM

21.77

25.35

4.12

7.13

Depreciation

-37.62

-36.03

-31.56

-25.35

Interest expense

-8.23

-14.64

-15.89

-13.67

Other income

13.87

13.05

6.78

6.91

Profit before tax

442.57

376.07

24.45

103.13

Taxes

-120.03

-95.85

3.97

-36.9

Tax rate

-27.12

-25.48

16.25

-35.78

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

322.54

280.21

28.43

66.22

Exceptional items

0

0

-37.95

0

Net profit

322.54

280.21

-9.52

66.22

yoy growth (%)

15.1

-3,042.63

-114.37

-4.4

NPM

14.8

17.17

-0.6

3.49

