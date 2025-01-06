iifl-logo-icon 1
Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,916.4
(-1.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Styrenix Perfor. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

442.57

376.07

24.45

103.13

Depreciation

-37.62

-36.03

-31.56

-25.35

Tax paid

-120.03

-95.85

3.97

-36.9

Working capital

-47.52

277.46

-45.79

-162.39

Other operating items

Operating

237.39

521.64

-48.92

-121.52

Capital expenditure

8.64

40.05

197.07

17.26

Free cash flow

246.04

561.69

148.14

-104.26

Equity raised

1,387.49

1,182.67

1,228.15

1,137.19

Investing

0.71

0.4

-0.62

-0.04

Financing

150.66

264.16

274.77

-34.43

Dividends paid

0

0

0

7.03

Net in cash

1,784.91

2,008.92

1,650.44

1,005.48

