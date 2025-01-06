Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
442.57
376.07
24.45
103.13
Depreciation
-37.62
-36.03
-31.56
-25.35
Tax paid
-120.03
-95.85
3.97
-36.9
Working capital
-47.52
277.46
-45.79
-162.39
Other operating items
Operating
237.39
521.64
-48.92
-121.52
Capital expenditure
8.64
40.05
197.07
17.26
Free cash flow
246.04
561.69
148.14
-104.26
Equity raised
1,387.49
1,182.67
1,228.15
1,137.19
Investing
0.71
0.4
-0.62
-0.04
Financing
150.66
264.16
274.77
-34.43
Dividends paid
0
0
0
7.03
Net in cash
1,784.91
2,008.92
1,650.44
1,005.48
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.