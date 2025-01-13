Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.59
17.59
17.59
17.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
705.15
697.16
838.85
871.19
Net Worth
722.74
714.75
856.44
888.78
Minority Interest
Debt
27.34
35.08
52.27
98.39
Deferred Tax Liability Net
26.27
27.62
27.42
27.33
Total Liabilities
776.35
777.45
936.13
1,014.5
Fixed Assets
323.38
321.3
350.1
398.83
Intangible Assets
Investments
57.86
1.03
1.29
0.58
Deferred Tax Asset Net
15.04
14.91
13.62
17.22
Networking Capital
323.46
195.02
391.92
355.66
Inventories
268.66
345.54
341.37
289.91
Inventory Days
57.18
64.85
Sundry Debtors
296.87
318.69
306.53
305.98
Debtor Days
51.34
68.45
Other Current Assets
34.49
31.02
53.42
75.86
Sundry Creditors
-229.75
-311.88
-240.35
-227.6
Creditor Days
40.26
50.91
Other Current Liabilities
-46.81
-188.35
-69.05
-88.49
Cash
56.61
245.19
179.19
242.22
Total Assets
776.35
777.45
936.12
1,014.51
