iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd Dividend

2,779.15
(0.91%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Styrenix Perfor. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend9 Dec 202417 Dec 202417 Dec 202431310Interim
Declaration of Interim Dividend for F.Y. 2024-25 of Rs. 31 (i.e. 310 %) per equity share of Rs. 10 each.
Dividend6 May 202412 Aug 202412 Aug 202428280Final
The Board of Directors approved the Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024,along with the Auditors Report thereon. Recommendation of final dividend The Board has recommended a dividend of Rs.28.00/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each (280%) for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).
Dividend3 Feb 202412 Feb 202412 Feb 202448480Interim 2
The Board of Directors have declared a 2nd Interim Dividend (for FY 2023-24) of Rs. 48 (i.e. 480%) per equity share of Rs. 10 each.

Styrenix Perfor.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.