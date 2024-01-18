|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|9 Dec 2024
|17 Dec 2024
|17 Dec 2024
|31
|310
|Interim
|Declaration of Interim Dividend for F.Y. 2024-25 of Rs. 31 (i.e. 310 %) per equity share of Rs. 10 each.
|Dividend
|6 May 2024
|12 Aug 2024
|12 Aug 2024
|28
|280
|Final
|The Board of Directors approved the Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024,along with the Auditors Report thereon. Recommendation of final dividend The Board has recommended a dividend of Rs.28.00/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each (280%) for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).
|Dividend
|3 Feb 2024
|12 Feb 2024
|12 Feb 2024
|48
|480
|Interim 2
|The Board of Directors have declared a 2nd Interim Dividend (for FY 2023-24) of Rs. 48 (i.e. 480%) per equity share of Rs. 10 each.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.