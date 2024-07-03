Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPetrochemicals
Open₹64.4
Prev. Close₹64.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹148.28
Day's High₹64.4
Day's Low₹62
52 Week's High₹104.95
52 Week's Low₹55.95
Book Value₹56.01
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,071.38
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield1.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
86.03
86.03
86.03
86.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
886.28
908.67
899.51
550.31
Net Worth
972.31
994.7
985.54
636.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
922.22
676.63
645.32
582.78
yoy growth (%)
36.29
4.85
10.73
0.64
Raw materials
-489.7
-467.99
-421.74
-414.72
As % of sales
53.1
69.16
65.35
71.16
Employee costs
-26.27
-24.66
-21.97
-22.24
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
277.82
52.08
83.84
62.47
Depreciation
-20.47
-13.84
-8.24
-9.19
Tax paid
-64.47
-6.33
-28.97
-20.2
Working capital
231.63
67.39
-9.17
-14.66
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
36.29
4.85
10.73
0.64
Op profit growth
361.69
-32.59
52.43
-8.59
EBIT growth
388.75
-33.36
34.71
-10.38
Net profit growth
398.43
-29.57
29.79
-12.31
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,032.35
1,177.09
1,671.94
1,024.48
803.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,032.35
1,177.09
1,671.94
1,024.48
803.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
29.16
28.06
17.88
13.5
12.86
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Petrochem Ltd
SPLPETRO
657.5
|30.02
|12,352.44
|90.34
|1.37
|1,500.44
|111.66
Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd
STYRENIX
2,954.65
|24
|5,174.54
|70.1
|3.2
|653.22
|457.45
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd
SOTL
561.1
|22.13
|3,876.53
|31.81
|0.71
|901.1
|235.41
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd
BEPL
135.03
|18.53
|3,360.83
|46.95
|2.96
|366.91
|39.02
DCW Ltd
DCW
91.44
|277.39
|2,701.85
|-1.25
|0
|488.74
|35.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Ashwin C Muthiah
Independent Director
Govindarajan Dattatreyan Sharma
Non Executive Director
THANJAVUR KANAKARAJ ARUN
Independent Director
Chatapuram Swaminathan Shankar
Independent Director
N Sundaradevan
Nominee (TIDCO)
R. Bhuvaneswari
Managing Director & CFO
R Chandrasekar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
R Swaminathan
Non Executive Director
Devaki Ashwin Muthiah
WTD & Director (Operations)
G R Sridhar
Independent Director
Latha Ramanathan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Manali Petrochemicals Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in Jun.86, Manali Petrochemicals Ltd was promoted by Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Limited (SPICL). The Company specializes in manufacture of import-substitute chemicals like Propylene Oxide, Propylene Glycol, Polyether Polyol, Isocyanate and related substances. The Company is the only domestic manufacturer of Propylene Glycol. Also, it is the first and largest Indian manufacturer of Propylene Oxide, the input material for the aforesaid derivative products. Polyols are made in four grades, viz., Flexible Slabstock, Flexible Cold Cure, Rigid and Elastomers and used in the automobile, refrigeration and temperature control, adhesive, sealant, coatings, furniture and textile industries.These chemicals are key inputs for the manufacture of polyurethane foams having wide ranging applications. Propylene glycol is extensively used in pharmaceuticals, food flavours, essences, cigarettes, cosmetics and perfumery. For its products, the company has collaborations with Ato Chem, France; Arco, USA; through Technip, France. The company also has new improved formulations to manufacture bicycle tyres and rice mill rollers.In Feb.93, it came out with a rights issue to meet the cost of setting up new facilities and to enter into trading of isocyanates which is not being manufactured locally. The companys promoter, SPIC, is also taking over UB Petroproducts, its only domestic competitor, thus putting the company in a favourable position. It has expanded the capacity
The Manali Petrochemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹62.29 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Manali Petrochemicals Ltd is ₹1071.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Manali Petrochemicals Ltd is 0 and 1.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Manali Petrochemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Manali Petrochemicals Ltd is ₹55.95 and ₹104.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Manali Petrochemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.67%, 3 Years at -17.54%, 1 Year at -17.91%, 6 Month at -31.93%, 3 Month at -19.12% and 1 Month at -2.50%.
