Manali Petrochemicals Ltd Share Price

62.29
(-3.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:19:19 PM

  • Open64.4
  • Day's High64.4
  • 52 Wk High104.95
  • Prev. Close64.4
  • Day's Low62
  • 52 Wk Low 55.95
  • Turnover (lac)148.28
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value56.01
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,071.38
  • Div. Yield1.17
No Records Found

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Petrochemicals

Open

64.4

Prev. Close

64.4

Turnover(Lac.)

148.28

Day's High

64.4

Day's Low

62

52 Week's High

104.95

52 Week's Low

55.95

Book Value

56.01

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,071.38

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

1.17

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd Corporate Action

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Aug, 2024

arrow

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.75

arrow

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:36 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.86%

Non-Promoter- 1.13%

Institutions: 1.12%

Non-Institutions: 54.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

86.03

86.03

86.03

86.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

886.28

908.67

899.51

550.31

Net Worth

972.31

994.7

985.54

636.34

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

922.22

676.63

645.32

582.78

yoy growth (%)

36.29

4.85

10.73

0.64

Raw materials

-489.7

-467.99

-421.74

-414.72

As % of sales

53.1

69.16

65.35

71.16

Employee costs

-26.27

-24.66

-21.97

-22.24

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

277.82

52.08

83.84

62.47

Depreciation

-20.47

-13.84

-8.24

-9.19

Tax paid

-64.47

-6.33

-28.97

-20.2

Working capital

231.63

67.39

-9.17

-14.66

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

36.29

4.85

10.73

0.64

Op profit growth

361.69

-32.59

52.43

-8.59

EBIT growth

388.75

-33.36

34.71

-10.38

Net profit growth

398.43

-29.57

29.79

-12.31

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,032.35

1,177.09

1,671.94

1,024.48

803.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,032.35

1,177.09

1,671.94

1,024.48

803.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

29.16

28.06

17.88

13.5

12.86

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Petrochem Ltd

SPLPETRO

657.5

30.0212,352.4490.341.371,500.44111.66

Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd

STYRENIX

2,954.65

245,174.5470.13.2653.22457.45

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd

SOTL

561.1

22.133,876.5331.810.71901.1235.41

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd

BEPL

135.03

18.533,360.8346.952.96366.9139.02

DCW Ltd

DCW

91.44

277.392,701.85-1.250488.7435.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Manali Petrochemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Ashwin C Muthiah

Independent Director

Govindarajan Dattatreyan Sharma

Non Executive Director

THANJAVUR KANAKARAJ ARUN

Independent Director

Chatapuram Swaminathan Shankar

Independent Director

N Sundaradevan

Nominee (TIDCO)

R. Bhuvaneswari

Managing Director & CFO

R Chandrasekar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

R Swaminathan

Non Executive Director

Devaki Ashwin Muthiah

WTD & Director (Operations)

G R Sridhar

Independent Director

Latha Ramanathan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Manali Petrochemicals Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Jun.86, Manali Petrochemicals Ltd was promoted by Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Limited (SPICL). The Company specializes in manufacture of import-substitute chemicals like Propylene Oxide, Propylene Glycol, Polyether Polyol, Isocyanate and related substances. The Company is the only domestic manufacturer of Propylene Glycol. Also, it is the first and largest Indian manufacturer of Propylene Oxide, the input material for the aforesaid derivative products. Polyols are made in four grades, viz., Flexible Slabstock, Flexible Cold Cure, Rigid and Elastomers and used in the automobile, refrigeration and temperature control, adhesive, sealant, coatings, furniture and textile industries.These chemicals are key inputs for the manufacture of polyurethane foams having wide ranging applications. Propylene glycol is extensively used in pharmaceuticals, food flavours, essences, cigarettes, cosmetics and perfumery. For its products, the company has collaborations with Ato Chem, France; Arco, USA; through Technip, France. The company also has new improved formulations to manufacture bicycle tyres and rice mill rollers.In Feb.93, it came out with a rights issue to meet the cost of setting up new facilities and to enter into trading of isocyanates which is not being manufactured locally. The companys promoter, SPIC, is also taking over UB Petroproducts, its only domestic competitor, thus putting the company in a favourable position. It has expanded the capacity
Company FAQs

What is the Manali Petrochemicals Ltd share price today?

The Manali Petrochemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹62.29 today.

What is the Market Cap of Manali Petrochemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Manali Petrochemicals Ltd is ₹1071.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Manali Petrochemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Manali Petrochemicals Ltd is 0 and 1.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Manali Petrochemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Manali Petrochemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Manali Petrochemicals Ltd is ₹55.95 and ₹104.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Manali Petrochemicals Ltd?

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.67%, 3 Years at -17.54%, 1 Year at -17.91%, 6 Month at -31.93%, 3 Month at -19.12% and 1 Month at -2.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Manali Petrochemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Manali Petrochemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.86 %
Institutions - 1.12 %
Public - 54.01 %

