|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
26.95
27.05
9.15
Op profit growth
327.6
15.3
-9.98
EBIT growth
334
6.34
-11.15
Net profit growth
331.3
17.95
-17.51
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
29.01
8.61
9.49
11.51
EBIT margin
28.76
8.41
10.05
12.35
Net profit margin
19.73
5.8
6.25
8.28
RoCE
47.53
15.27
19.16
RoNW
8.66
2.94
3.32
RoA
8.15
2.63
2.98
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
11.69
2.71
2.2
2.69
Dividend per share
1.5
0.75
0.5
0.5
Cash EPS
10.47
1.87
1.73
2.44
Book value per share
39.51
27.96
18.1
16.41
Valuation ratios
P/E
5.07
3.72
18.15
9.33
P/CEPS
5.66
5.39
23
10.26
P/B
1.5
0.36
2.2
1.52
EV/EBIDTA
2.37
1.69
9.35
5.46
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
21.74
21.58
Tax payout
-23.08
-12.31
-35.4
-30.5
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
50.18
43.21
49.59
Inventory days
28.5
48.39
65.98
Creditor days
-35.33
-30.36
-55.63
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-62.33
-10.79
-27.47
-28.34
Net debt / equity
-0.4
-0.07
0
-0.03
Net debt / op. profit
-0.92
-0.49
-0.03
-0.12
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-54.04
-70.02
-70.73
-68.35
Employee costs
-4.51
-4.89
-5.19
-3.64
Other costs
-12.42
-16.46
-14.57
-16.48
