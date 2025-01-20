iifl-logo-icon 1
Manali Petrochemicals Ltd Key Ratios

60.66
(0.02%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:29:55 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Manali Petrochemicals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

26.95

27.05

9.15

Op profit growth

327.6

15.3

-9.98

EBIT growth

334

6.34

-11.15

Net profit growth

331.3

17.95

-17.51

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

29.01

8.61

9.49

11.51

EBIT margin

28.76

8.41

10.05

12.35

Net profit margin

19.73

5.8

6.25

8.28

RoCE

47.53

15.27

19.16

RoNW

8.66

2.94

3.32

RoA

8.15

2.63

2.98

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

11.69

2.71

2.2

2.69

Dividend per share

1.5

0.75

0.5

0.5

Cash EPS

10.47

1.87

1.73

2.44

Book value per share

39.51

27.96

18.1

16.41

Valuation ratios

P/E

5.07

3.72

18.15

9.33

P/CEPS

5.66

5.39

23

10.26

P/B

1.5

0.36

2.2

1.52

EV/EBIDTA

2.37

1.69

9.35

5.46

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

21.74

21.58

Tax payout

-23.08

-12.31

-35.4

-30.5

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

50.18

43.21

49.59

Inventory days

28.5

48.39

65.98

Creditor days

-35.33

-30.36

-55.63

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-62.33

-10.79

-27.47

-28.34

Net debt / equity

-0.4

-0.07

0

-0.03

Net debt / op. profit

-0.92

-0.49

-0.03

-0.12

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-54.04

-70.02

-70.73

-68.35

Employee costs

-4.51

-4.89

-5.19

-3.64

Other costs

-12.42

-16.46

-14.57

-16.48

QUICKLINKS FOR Manali Petrochemicals Ltd

