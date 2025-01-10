Manali Petrochemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
86.03
86.03
86.03
86.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
886.28
908.67
899.51
550.31
Net Worth
972.31
994.7
985.54
636.34
Minority Interest
Debt
22.29
6.6
16.46
13.1
Deferred Tax Liability Net
13.72
13.07
12.9
12.73
Total Liabilities
1,008.32
1,014.37
1,014.9
662.17
Fixed Assets
283.97
269.95
249.15
209.84
Intangible Assets
Investments
427.3
398.53
110.45
110.5
Deferred Tax Asset Net
12.31
12.6
11.48
8.83
Networking Capital
23.06
56.99
39.8
74.6
Inventories
84.27
77.82
69.12
60.23
Inventory Days
23.83
Sundry Debtors
72.28
107.43
133.57
149.18
Debtor Days
59.04
Other Current Assets
46.86
42.61
35.1
36.59
Sundry Creditors
-42.09
-41.35
-59.49
-70.48
Creditor Days
27.89
Other Current Liabilities
-138.26
-129.52
-138.5
-100.92
Cash
261.68
276.3
604.02
258.42
Total Assets
1,008.32
1,014.37
1,014.9
662.19
