|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
922.22
676.63
645.32
582.78
yoy growth (%)
36.29
4.85
10.73
0.64
Raw materials
-489.7
-467.99
-421.74
-414.72
As % of sales
53.1
69.16
65.35
71.16
Employee costs
-26.27
-24.66
-21.97
-22.24
As % of sales
2.84
3.64
3.4
3.81
Other costs
-116.06
-121.11
-108.36
-84.64
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.58
17.9
16.79
14.52
Operating profit
290.19
62.85
93.24
61.17
OPM
31.46
9.28
14.44
10.49
Depreciation
-20.47
-13.84
-8.24
-9.19
Interest expense
-4.41
-5.66
-2.81
-1.85
Other income
12.52
8.74
1.66
12.35
Profit before tax
277.82
52.08
83.84
62.47
Taxes
-64.47
-6.33
-28.97
-20.2
Tax rate
-23.2
-12.16
-34.56
-32.33
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
213.35
45.74
54.87
42.27
Exceptional items
-20.75
-7.1
0
0
Net profit
192.59
38.64
54.87
42.27
yoy growth (%)
398.43
-29.57
29.79
-12.31
NPM
20.88
5.71
8.5
7.25
