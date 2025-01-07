iifl-logo-icon 1
Manali Petrochemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

61.65
(-0.27%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:14:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

922.22

676.63

645.32

582.78

yoy growth (%)

36.29

4.85

10.73

0.64

Raw materials

-489.7

-467.99

-421.74

-414.72

As % of sales

53.1

69.16

65.35

71.16

Employee costs

-26.27

-24.66

-21.97

-22.24

As % of sales

2.84

3.64

3.4

3.81

Other costs

-116.06

-121.11

-108.36

-84.64

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.58

17.9

16.79

14.52

Operating profit

290.19

62.85

93.24

61.17

OPM

31.46

9.28

14.44

10.49

Depreciation

-20.47

-13.84

-8.24

-9.19

Interest expense

-4.41

-5.66

-2.81

-1.85

Other income

12.52

8.74

1.66

12.35

Profit before tax

277.82

52.08

83.84

62.47

Taxes

-64.47

-6.33

-28.97

-20.2

Tax rate

-23.2

-12.16

-34.56

-32.33

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

213.35

45.74

54.87

42.27

Exceptional items

-20.75

-7.1

0

0

Net profit

192.59

38.64

54.87

42.27

yoy growth (%)

398.43

-29.57

29.79

-12.31

NPM

20.88

5.71

8.5

7.25

