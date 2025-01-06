Manali Petrochemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
277.82
52.08
83.84
62.47
Depreciation
-20.47
-13.84
-8.24
-9.19
Tax paid
-64.47
-6.33
-28.97
-20.2
Working capital
231.63
67.39
-9.17
-14.66
Other operating items
Operating
424.5
99.29
37.45
18.42
Capital expenditure
-22.49
50.77
37.65
-149.92
Free cash flow
402.01
150.06
75.1
-131.49
Equity raised
728.72
632.39
509.6
418.84
Investing
-40.54
-16.17
41.24
52.41
Financing
4.14
3.84
-5.94
20.8
Dividends paid
0
0
8.59
8.59
Net in cash
1,094.33
770.12
628.61
369.15
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.