iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

61.82
(-4.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Manali Petrochemicals Ltd

Manali Petrochem FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

277.82

52.08

83.84

62.47

Depreciation

-20.47

-13.84

-8.24

-9.19

Tax paid

-64.47

-6.33

-28.97

-20.2

Working capital

231.63

67.39

-9.17

-14.66

Other operating items

Operating

424.5

99.29

37.45

18.42

Capital expenditure

-22.49

50.77

37.65

-149.92

Free cash flow

402.01

150.06

75.1

-131.49

Equity raised

728.72

632.39

509.6

418.84

Investing

-40.54

-16.17

41.24

52.41

Financing

4.14

3.84

-5.94

20.8

Dividends paid

0

0

8.59

8.59

Net in cash

1,094.33

770.12

628.61

369.15

Manali Petrochem : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Manali Petrochemicals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.