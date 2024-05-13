TO THE MEMBERS OF MANALI PETROCHEMICALS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Manali Petrochemicals Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as on 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as on March 31, 2024, and its Loss and its total comprehensive Loss, its changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

Without qualifying the audit opinion, attention is invited to Note No.53 to the Standalone Financial Statements, which explains the period of lease relating to the leasehold land on which one of the manufacturing units of the Company (Unit-II) is operating has since expired on June 30, 2017, for which requests for renewal have been filed by the Company with Govt. of Tamil Nadu, (the Lessor) and extension of lease is awaited. Pending renewal of lease, no adjustments have been made in the Standalone Financial Statements for the year for any potential impact of non-renewal of land lease which is unascertainable at this point of time. Further the management is confident of obtaining the renewal of lease of land in the due course, relying on the same the implementation of Ind AS 116- Leases has been based on lease renewal period applied and current lease rent payments as per the latest demand.

Note No 54 to the standalone financial statements, which explains the implications of floods (Cyclone Michaung) affecting the production plants. As per the claim filed by the Company, the damages to inventories and Property, Plant and Equipment are currently under assessment by the insurer, pending the same the inventories and the Property, Plant and Equipment are carried at book values and the costs incurred towards repairs for commencing the operations after the Cyclone is treated as insurance receivable. Thus, the overall implications that may arise on the eventual approval of Companys claim by the insurer is unascertainable at this point in time hence, no adjustments have been made in the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the below matters described to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our Report.

1) Revenue recognition and discounts: Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Revenue is measured net of discounts given to the customers on the Companys sales. The estimation towards measurement of discounts given to its customers corresponding to the sales made during the year is material and is considered to be complex and judgmental. (i) We have assessed the appropriateness of the Companys Revenue recognition accounting policies, including those relating to estimation of discounts given to its customers. This is an area of significant judgement and with varying complexity, depending on nature of arrangement which differs from customer to customer. (ii) We have tested the effectiveness of the entitys internal controls over calculation of discounts. Therefore, there is a risk of revenue being misstated as a result of faulty estimations relating to discounts to its customers (iii) We have evaluated the documentation associated with the transactions of sale including credit notes and appropriate approvals for discounts offered to customers from the samples selected, to determine whether revenue was recognised net of discounts in the relevant reporting period. The results of our tests are satisfactory and we considered the estimate of the accrual relating to discounts and the amount of revenue recognised is found to be acceptable on comparing current year discounts accruals to the prior year and, where relevant, completing further inquiries and testing. 2) Evaluation of Contingent Liabilities Our audit procedures included the following: The Company has contingent liabilities comprising claims against the company not acknowledged as debts and demands from various statutory authorities which are inherent to the normal course of their business, filed third parties, former employees, and statutory authorities. (i) We have evaluated and tested the procedures and controls relating to the identification, recognition and measurement of provisions for disputes and disclosures in relation to matters concerning the contingent liabilities; by In general, the settlement of these proceedings takes a long time and involve not only discussions on the matter itself, but also complex process- related aspects, depending on the applicable legislation. (ii) We have considered the list of various orders/notices/ demands received with respect to various litigations from the management; Among other things, the aspects used to establish the likelihood of a loss attributed to each proceeding are subjective and the evolution of the jurisprudence over these disputes are not always uniform. (iii) Reviewed the confirmations obtained by the Company from their legal counsel / consultants on a sample basis and also discussed and analysed material legal cases with the Companys Legal department. We have also analysed the responses obtained from the Companys legal advisors who conduct the court cases, tax and administrative proceedings, in which the status of the cases and possible/ expected manner of proceedings were described. In certain litigation and regulatory matters significant judgement is required by the Management to determine if there is a present obligation under relevant accounting standard. (iv) We held discussions with the Management to understand their assessment of the quantification and likelihood of significant exposures and the provision required for specific cases; The complex nature of the Regulations and jurisprudence make this an ongoing area of judgement, and taking into consideration Managements judgement in assessing the likelihood that the pending claim will succeed, or a liability will arise, time period for resolution have been a matter of significance during the audit and the exposure of each case there is a risk that such cases may not be adequately provided for or disclosed in the standalone financial statements and hence considered as a key audit matter. (v) Assessed the objectivity and competence of the Management and independence of the legal experts; and (vi) Evaluated the Managements assumptions and estimates relating to the recognition of the provisions for disputes and disclosures of contingent liabilities in the standalone financial statements. vii) Assessed the adequacy of the disclosures with regard to facts and circumstances of the legal and litigation matters. Based on the procedures stated above we found that the criteria and assumptions adopted by Management for determining the provision for contingent liabilities, as well as the information disclosed relating to contingent liabilities in the financial statements, are appropriate.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report but does not include the Standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The above reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of the auditors report thus, our report does not deal with matters mentioned under other information in the Annual Report.

Our opinion on the Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information as identified above when made available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the above reports, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including Other Comprehensive Income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards (IND AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; the selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and the estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an Auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of utmost significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in Note 41(i) to the Standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than those disclosed in note No 44 & 52(vii) no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the management representations received under subclause (iv)(a) and (iv)(b) contain any material misstatement. v. The dividend proposed, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with provisions of Section 123 of the Act.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors report under Section 197(16): In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

For Brahmayya & Co., Chartered Accountants FRN: 000511S N Sri Krishna Partner Place: Chennai Membership No: 026575 Date: 13.05.2024 UDIN: 24026575BKCJTR3496

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the Members of Manali Petrochemicals Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024

i. In respect of companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company does not have any Intangible Assets for the year ended 31.03.2024.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, Plant and Equipment by which all Property, Plant and Equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with the programme certain Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the Management during the year and this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the inventories were physically verified during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company.

iii. a) (A) The Company has not granted any loans or provided advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee or provided security to its subsidiaries and associates during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(a)(A) of the Order is not applicable.

(B) The Company has only granted unsecured loans or advances in the nature of staff advances as specified below:

Loans to employees (Staff Advances) Amount ( in lakh) Aggregate amount granted during the year 7.06 Balance outstanding as on March 31, 2024 (includes balances of loans given in the earlier years) 7.08

b) The terms and conditions of the grant of loans or advances in the nature of loans, as referred to (B) above, are not prima facie prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

c) In respect of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal has been stipulated and the repayments are generally regular. d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given as reported in para iii(a)(B) above.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to same parties.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, as applicable.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public during the year in terms of the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. According to the information and explanations given to us, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal. vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its manufactured goods and services provided by it and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not carried out a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether these are accurate or complete. vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a) on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales-Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Goods and Services Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales-Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Goods and Services Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, details of dues of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales-Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Goods and Services Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues which have not been deposited as on 31 March 2024 on account of disputes are given below: [Rs. in lakh]

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Forum where the dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount Involved Amount Unpaid Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty High Court of Madras 2007-08 53 - Customs Tariff Act 1962 Customs Duty Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Various Years 383 354 TN Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal 2000-01 11 11 TNVAT & CST Acts Sales Tax Appellate Deputy Commissioner (CT) 2007-08 6 6 High Court of Madras 2008-09 11 11 Commissioner of Income Tax (A) (NFAC) Assessment Year 2008-09 518 488 2009-10 3 - Commissioner of Income Tax (A) (NFAC) 2010-11 177 107 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 2010-11 29 29 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 2011-12 345 - Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 2012-13 477 381 Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal 2013-14 30 30 Income Tax Income Tax Appellate Tribunal 2014-15 78 66 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal 2015-16 108 87 Assistant commissioner of income tax (LTU) 2015-16 40 40 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal 2016-17 232 232 Commissioner of Income Tax (A) (NFAC) 2017-18 42 42 Commissioner of Income Tax (A) (NFAC) 2018-19 254 254 Commissioner of Income Tax (A) (NFAC) 2020-21 35 35 Assessing officer 2022-23 5,884 5,884 Total 8,716 8,057

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. ix. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company does not have any inter-corporate deposits / loans. In respect of other loans, according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a Willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the company has not availed any term loans during the year.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Balance sheet of the company as at 31.03.2024, we report that, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Act. The company does not have any associate or joint venture.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary companies.

The company does not have any associate or joint venture. x. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable xi. (a) On the basis of books and records of the Company examined by us and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no material fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year in the course of our audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year. xii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed as related party transactions in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards. xiv. (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit. xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them and hence the provisions of the section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the company. xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company (b) The Company has not conducted any Non-banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC as part of the Group. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable. xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount in respect of "other than ongoing projects" that has to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has transferred unspent amount in respect of ongoing projects to a special account within a period of thirty days from the end of the financial year in compliance with section 135(6) of the Act.

For Brahmayya & Co., Chartered Accountants FRN: 000511S N Sri Krishna Partner Place: Chennai Membership No: 026575 Date: 13.05.2024 UDIN: 24026575BKCJTR3496

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

In conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial

Statements of the Company as of and for the year ended

March 31, 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Manali Petrochemicals Limited ("the Company") as of that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the

Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial

Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.