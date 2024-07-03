Manali Petrochemicals Ltd Summary

Incorporated in Jun.86, Manali Petrochemicals Ltd was promoted by Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Limited (SPICL). The Company specializes in manufacture of import-substitute chemicals like Propylene Oxide, Propylene Glycol, Polyether Polyol, Isocyanate and related substances. The Company is the only domestic manufacturer of Propylene Glycol. Also, it is the first and largest Indian manufacturer of Propylene Oxide, the input material for the aforesaid derivative products. Polyols are made in four grades, viz., Flexible Slabstock, Flexible Cold Cure, Rigid and Elastomers and used in the automobile, refrigeration and temperature control, adhesive, sealant, coatings, furniture and textile industries.These chemicals are key inputs for the manufacture of polyurethane foams having wide ranging applications. Propylene glycol is extensively used in pharmaceuticals, food flavours, essences, cigarettes, cosmetics and perfumery. For its products, the company has collaborations with Ato Chem, France; Arco, USA; through Technip, France. The company also has new improved formulations to manufacture bicycle tyres and rice mill rollers.In Feb.93, it came out with a rights issue to meet the cost of setting up new facilities and to enter into trading of isocyanates which is not being manufactured locally. The companys promoter, SPIC, is also taking over UB Petroproducts, its only domestic competitor, thus putting the company in a favourable position. It has expanded the capacity of PO,PG and Polyol. The company also developed a new process for manufacture of eco-friendly Glycol Ethers of which commercial production commenced. The company was accredited with the ISO 9001: 1994 certificate by Det Norske Veritas.The Company is contemplating merger of Spic Organics Limited, a company belonging to the same group with the company, considering the various benefits that would accrue in the merged operations.The merger has been approved by the Honble High Court of Madras on 21st March 2001.During the year 2006-07, Company restructured the fully paid equity capital by consolidating 2 shares of the face value of Rs.7.50 each into 3 equity shares of the face value of Rs.5/- each. The new Polyol Plant II with a capacity of 17,000 MT per annum commissioned in Feb11. The bulk storage facility at Ennore Port became operational during 2014-15.