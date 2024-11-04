iifl-logo-icon 1
Manali Petrochemicals Ltd Board Meeting

58.1
(1.41%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Manali Petrochem CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and six month ended 30th September 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/11/2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
MANALI PETROCHEMICAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday the 05th August 2024 for considering inter alia the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Un-Audited Financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dt. 05.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)
Board Meeting13 May 20247 May 2024
MANALI PETROCHEMICAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and Dividend for FY 2023-24 if any. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
MANALI PETROCHEMICAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday the 12th February 2024 to consider inter alia the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting Re-appointment of Independent Directors, (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

