|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|4 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and six month ended 30th September 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|MANALI PETROCHEMICAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday the 05th August 2024 for considering inter alia the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Un-Audited Financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dt. 05.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 May 2024
|7 May 2024
|MANALI PETROCHEMICAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and Dividend for FY 2023-24 if any. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|MANALI PETROCHEMICAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday the 12th February 2024 to consider inter alia the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting Re-appointment of Independent Directors, (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
