iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Goa Carbon Ltd Share Price

728.9
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:07:06 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open728.9
  • Day's High728.9
  • 52 Wk High1,009
  • Prev. Close728.9
  • Day's Low728.9
  • 52 Wk Low 565.05
  • Turnover (lac)0.16
  • P/E18.07
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value262.74
  • EPS40.23
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)666.94
  • Div. Yield2.75
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Goa Carbon Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Petrochemicals

Open

728.9

Prev. Close

728.9

Turnover(Lac.)

0.16

Day's High

728.9

Day's Low

728.9

52 Week's High

1,009

52 Week's Low

565.05

Book Value

262.74

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

666.94

P/E

18.07

EPS

40.23

Divi. Yield

2.75

Goa Carbon Ltd Corporate Action

19 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Jul, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 10

arrow

Goa Carbon Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Goa Carbon spurts ~10% as key unit resumes operations

Goa Carbon spurts ~10% as key unit resumes operations

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Jan 2025|12:08 PM

The Goa Plant has a capacity of 1,000,000 TPA, whilst the Paradeep Plant has a capacity of 1,68,000 TPA.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Goa Carbon Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:38 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.71%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.71%

Non-Promoter- 0.12%

Institutions: 0.12%

Non-Institutions: 40.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Goa Carbon Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.15

9.15

9.15

9.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

238.4

176.88

105.44

67.04

Net Worth

247.55

186.03

114.59

76.19

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

766.11

352.78

416.61

461.78

yoy growth (%)

117.16

-15.32

-9.78

-19.86

Raw materials

-628.88

-288.01

-355.35

-395.24

As % of sales

82.08

81.64

85.29

85.58

Employee costs

-23.66

-18.02

-18.23

-18.14

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

40.91

-4.92

-28.37

-10.83

Depreciation

-2.1

-2.13

-2.18

-2.03

Tax paid

-3.13

0.1

0.62

3.31

Working capital

249.49

23.15

-25.19

-218.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

117.16

-15.32

-9.78

-19.86

Op profit growth

810.2

-141.85

-2,670.28

-99.37

EBIT growth

1,103.67

-132.48

-1,954.84

-99.2

Net profit growth

-885.1

-82.65

269.27

-113.95

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

290.93

315.46

187.49

291.82

295.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

290.93

315.46

187.49

291.82

295.47

Other Operating Income

0.16

0.57

0.46

0.2

0.12

Other Income

8.79

6.86

8

2.95

6.46

View Annually Results

Goa Carbon Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Petrochem Ltd

SPLPETRO

657.5

30.0212,352.4490.341.371,500.44111.66

Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd

STYRENIX

2,954.65

245,174.5470.13.2653.22457.45

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd

SOTL

561.1

22.133,876.5331.810.71901.1235.41

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd

BEPL

135.03

18.533,360.8346.952.96366.9139.02

DCW Ltd

DCW

91.44

277.392,701.85-1.250488.7435.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Goa Carbon Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Shrinivas V Dempo

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Jagmohan J Chhabra

Independent Director

Kiran Dhingra

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rajesh S Dempo

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pravin R Satardekar

Independent Director

Nagesh Pinge

Independent Director

SUBODH SATCHITANAND NADKARNI

Independent Director

Subhrakant Panda

Whole-time Director

Anupam Misra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Goa Carbon Ltd

Summary

Goa Carbon Limited is the manufacturing flagship Company of the Dempo Group. Since its establishment on June 23, 1967, GCL has been a leading player in the processing and manufacturing of Calcined Petroleum Coke (CPC) in India from its manufacturing facilities at Goa, Paradeep and Bilaspur. One of the leading producers and manufacturers, the Goa Unit has a licensed capacity to manufacture CPC of 1 lakh MT for the Goa Unit, 1.68 lakh MT for Paradeep Unit and 0.40 lakh MT for Bilaspur Unit.The core of its manufacturing process involves converting Green Petroleum Coke (GPC), a by-product of oil refining, into high value carbon-based CPC by removing moisture and volatile matter at extremely high temperatures. This critical product serves as a vital raw material for various industries, including aluminium, graphite, titanium dioxide, and refractories.The Company commenced production of calcined petroleum coke (CPC) in Jul.95. In the first phase, a pig iron plant was installed at an estimated cost of Rs 72 cr. The second phase envisages setting up a Rs 250-cr plant for foundry-grade pig iron, and alloy and special steel billets. Company was awarded by CHEMEXCIL the certificate of merit. During 1996-97, the cost of pig iron project was increased from Rs 72 cr to 100 cr due to additional cost of Rs 10 cr for water supply scheme which is not envisaged earlier. The company transfered the project to Aparant Iron and Steel Pvt. Ltd. In 1999-2000, the company has acquired 100% equity shar
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Goa Carbon Ltd share price today?

The Goa Carbon Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹728.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Goa Carbon Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Goa Carbon Ltd is ₹666.94 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Goa Carbon Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Goa Carbon Ltd is 18.07 and 2.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Goa Carbon Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Goa Carbon Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Goa Carbon Ltd is ₹565.05 and ₹1009 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Goa Carbon Ltd?

Goa Carbon Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.97%, 3 Years at 23.33%, 1 Year at 27.16%, 6 Month at -10.75%, 3 Month at -8.20% and 1 Month at 3.12%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Goa Carbon Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Goa Carbon Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.72 %
Institutions - 0.12 %
Public - 40.16 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Goa Carbon Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.