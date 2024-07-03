SectorPetrochemicals
Open₹728.9
Prev. Close₹728.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.16
Day's High₹728.9
Day's Low₹728.9
52 Week's High₹1,009
52 Week's Low₹565.05
Book Value₹262.74
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)666.94
P/E18.07
EPS40.23
Divi. Yield2.75
The Goa Plant has a capacity of 1,000,000 TPA, whilst the Paradeep Plant has a capacity of 1,68,000 TPA.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.15
9.15
9.15
9.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
238.4
176.88
105.44
67.04
Net Worth
247.55
186.03
114.59
76.19
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
766.11
352.78
416.61
461.78
yoy growth (%)
117.16
-15.32
-9.78
-19.86
Raw materials
-628.88
-288.01
-355.35
-395.24
As % of sales
82.08
81.64
85.29
85.58
Employee costs
-23.66
-18.02
-18.23
-18.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
40.91
-4.92
-28.37
-10.83
Depreciation
-2.1
-2.13
-2.18
-2.03
Tax paid
-3.13
0.1
0.62
3.31
Working capital
249.49
23.15
-25.19
-218.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
117.16
-15.32
-9.78
-19.86
Op profit growth
810.2
-141.85
-2,670.28
-99.37
EBIT growth
1,103.67
-132.48
-1,954.84
-99.2
Net profit growth
-885.1
-82.65
269.27
-113.95
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
290.93
315.46
187.49
291.82
295.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
290.93
315.46
187.49
291.82
295.47
Other Operating Income
0.16
0.57
0.46
0.2
0.12
Other Income
8.79
6.86
8
2.95
6.46
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Petrochem Ltd
SPLPETRO
657.5
|30.02
|12,352.44
|90.34
|1.37
|1,500.44
|111.66
Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd
STYRENIX
2,954.65
|24
|5,174.54
|70.1
|3.2
|653.22
|457.45
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd
SOTL
561.1
|22.13
|3,876.53
|31.81
|0.71
|901.1
|235.41
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd
BEPL
135.03
|18.53
|3,360.83
|46.95
|2.96
|366.91
|39.02
DCW Ltd
DCW
91.44
|277.39
|2,701.85
|-1.25
|0
|488.74
|35.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Shrinivas V Dempo
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Jagmohan J Chhabra
Independent Director
Kiran Dhingra
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rajesh S Dempo
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pravin R Satardekar
Independent Director
Nagesh Pinge
Independent Director
SUBODH SATCHITANAND NADKARNI
Independent Director
Subhrakant Panda
Whole-time Director
Anupam Misra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Goa Carbon Ltd
Summary
Goa Carbon Limited is the manufacturing flagship Company of the Dempo Group. Since its establishment on June 23, 1967, GCL has been a leading player in the processing and manufacturing of Calcined Petroleum Coke (CPC) in India from its manufacturing facilities at Goa, Paradeep and Bilaspur. One of the leading producers and manufacturers, the Goa Unit has a licensed capacity to manufacture CPC of 1 lakh MT for the Goa Unit, 1.68 lakh MT for Paradeep Unit and 0.40 lakh MT for Bilaspur Unit.The core of its manufacturing process involves converting Green Petroleum Coke (GPC), a by-product of oil refining, into high value carbon-based CPC by removing moisture and volatile matter at extremely high temperatures. This critical product serves as a vital raw material for various industries, including aluminium, graphite, titanium dioxide, and refractories.The Company commenced production of calcined petroleum coke (CPC) in Jul.95. In the first phase, a pig iron plant was installed at an estimated cost of Rs 72 cr. The second phase envisages setting up a Rs 250-cr plant for foundry-grade pig iron, and alloy and special steel billets. Company was awarded by CHEMEXCIL the certificate of merit. During 1996-97, the cost of pig iron project was increased from Rs 72 cr to 100 cr due to additional cost of Rs 10 cr for water supply scheme which is not envisaged earlier. The company transfered the project to Aparant Iron and Steel Pvt. Ltd. In 1999-2000, the company has acquired 100% equity shar
Read More
The Goa Carbon Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹728.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Goa Carbon Ltd is ₹666.94 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Goa Carbon Ltd is 18.07 and 2.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Goa Carbon Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Goa Carbon Ltd is ₹565.05 and ₹1009 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Goa Carbon Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.97%, 3 Years at 23.33%, 1 Year at 27.16%, 6 Month at -10.75%, 3 Month at -8.20% and 1 Month at 3.12%.
