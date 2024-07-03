Summary

Goa Carbon Limited is the manufacturing flagship Company of the Dempo Group. Since its establishment on June 23, 1967, GCL has been a leading player in the processing and manufacturing of Calcined Petroleum Coke (CPC) in India from its manufacturing facilities at Goa, Paradeep and Bilaspur. One of the leading producers and manufacturers, the Goa Unit has a licensed capacity to manufacture CPC of 1 lakh MT for the Goa Unit, 1.68 lakh MT for Paradeep Unit and 0.40 lakh MT for Bilaspur Unit.The core of its manufacturing process involves converting Green Petroleum Coke (GPC), a by-product of oil refining, into high value carbon-based CPC by removing moisture and volatile matter at extremely high temperatures. This critical product serves as a vital raw material for various industries, including aluminium, graphite, titanium dioxide, and refractories.The Company commenced production of calcined petroleum coke (CPC) in Jul.95. In the first phase, a pig iron plant was installed at an estimated cost of Rs 72 cr. The second phase envisages setting up a Rs 250-cr plant for foundry-grade pig iron, and alloy and special steel billets. Company was awarded by CHEMEXCIL the certificate of merit. During 1996-97, the cost of pig iron project was increased from Rs 72 cr to 100 cr due to additional cost of Rs 10 cr for water supply scheme which is not envisaged earlier. The company transfered the project to Aparant Iron and Steel Pvt. Ltd. In 1999-2000, the company has acquired 100% equity shar

