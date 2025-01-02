iifl-logo-icon 1
Goa Carbon Ltd Peer Comparison

642.9
(-0.30%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:02 PM

GOA CARBON LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Petrochem Ltd

SPLPETRO

651.35

29.6212,186.0290.341.391,500.44111.66

Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd

STYRENIX

2,732.1

22.74,894.3370.13.38653.22457.45

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd

SOTL

512.95

20.333,560.431.810.78901.1235.41

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd

BEPL

123.33

17.133,115.7140.563.2345.8439.02

DCW Ltd

DCW

83.41

250.732,442.11-1.250488.7435.14

Goa Carbon: RELATED NEWS

Goa Carbon spurts ~10% as key unit resumes operations

Goa Carbon spurts ~10% as key unit resumes operations

2 Jan 2025|12:08 PM

The Goa Plant has a capacity of 1,000,000 TPA, whilst the Paradeep Plant has a capacity of 1,68,000 TPA.

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

