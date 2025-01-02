Invest wise with Expert advice
|Dec-2024
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
59.71%
59.71%
59.71%
59.71%
59.71%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
0.02%
0.12%
0.11%
0.14%
0.02%
Non-Institutions
40.25%
40.15%
40.16%
40.13%
40.25%
Total Non-Promoter
40.28%
40.28%
40.28%
40.28%
40.28%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
