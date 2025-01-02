iifl-logo-icon 1
Goa Carbon spurts ~10% as key unit resumes operations

2 Jan 2025 , 12:08 PM

Goa Carbon Ltd. shares rose by up to 10% on Thursday, January 2, as the business announced the restoration of operations at a critical plant.
Goa Carbon’s Bilaspur facility, located at 34-40, Sector B in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur, commenced operations on Wednesday, January 1, the firm announced in an exchange filing.
Bilaspur is one of three facilities operated by Goa Carbon across the country, the other two being in Goa and Odisha’s Paradeep. The Bilaspur facility is also the smallest of the three, with a licence to produce 40,000 TPA of Calcined Petroleum Coke (CPC).
The Goa Plant has a capacity of 1,000,000 TPA, whilst the Paradeep Plant has a capacity of 1,68,000 TPA.
Goa Carbon’s goods are utilized by companies who manufacture aluminum smelters, graphite electrodes, and titanium dioxide. These compounds are also utilized in the metallurgical and chemical sectors.
At the conclusion of the September quarter, Goa Carbon’s promoters owned 59.72% of the company.
Small owners with an authorised share capital of up to ₹2 Lakh account for one-third of the company’s public shareholders.
As of the conclusion of the September quarter, neither local mutual funds nor international institutions held a significant investment in Goa Carbon.
At around 10.54 AM, Goa Carbon was trading 6.83% higher at ₹743.70, against the previous close of ₹696.15 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹763.70, and ₹710.25, respectively.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
