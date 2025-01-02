Goa Carbon Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
40.91
-4.92
-28.37
-10.83
Depreciation
-2.1
-2.13
-2.18
-2.03
Tax paid
-3.13
0.1
0.62
3.31
Working capital
249.49
23.15
-25.19
-218.01
Other operating items
Operating
285.16
16.19
-55.12
-227.56
Capital expenditure
0.55
0.1
0.83
5.36
Free cash flow
285.71
16.29
-54.28
-222.2
Equity raised
134.7
141.78
196.1
222.18
Investing
1.1
1.92
-0.56
0.89
Financing
208.84
27.25
3.26
-193.08
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
630.35
187.25
144.52
-192.2
