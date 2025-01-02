iifl-logo-icon 1
Goa Carbon Ltd Cash Flow Statement

693.55
(-4.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Goa Carbon Ltd

Goa Carbon FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

40.91

-4.92

-28.37

-10.83

Depreciation

-2.1

-2.13

-2.18

-2.03

Tax paid

-3.13

0.1

0.62

3.31

Working capital

249.49

23.15

-25.19

-218.01

Other operating items

Operating

285.16

16.19

-55.12

-227.56

Capital expenditure

0.55

0.1

0.83

5.36

Free cash flow

285.71

16.29

-54.28

-222.2

Equity raised

134.7

141.78

196.1

222.18

Investing

1.1

1.92

-0.56

0.89

Financing

208.84

27.25

3.26

-193.08

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

630.35

187.25

144.52

-192.2

Goa Carbon spurts ~10% as key unit resumes operations

Goa Carbon spurts ~10% as key unit resumes operations

2 Jan 2025|12:08 PM

The Goa Plant has a capacity of 1,000,000 TPA, whilst the Paradeep Plant has a capacity of 1,68,000 TPA.

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

