iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Goa Carbon Ltd Annually Results

679.5
(-0.74%)
Jan 9, 2025|02:59:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

290.93

315.46

187.49

291.82

295.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

290.93

315.46

187.49

291.82

295.47

Other Operating Income

0.16

0.57

0.46

0.2

0.12

Other Income

8.79

6.86

8

2.95

6.46

Total Income

299.87

322.88

195.95

294.98

302.05

Total Expenditure

275.96

310.61

195.44

282.61

282.89

PBIDT

23.91

12.27

0.51

12.35

19.15

Interest

6.7

15.21

7.73

6.19

5.03

PBDT

17.22

-2.94

-7.23

6.15

14.13

Depreciation

1.89

1.87

1.67

2.2

2.24

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

3.16

0.02

0.07

0.12

4.25

Deferred Tax

3.06

-1.44

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

9.11

-3.39

-8.96

3.82

7.63

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

9.11

-3.39

-8.96

3.82

7.63

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

9.11

-3.39

-8.96

3.82

7.63

EPS (Unit Curr.)

9.95

-3.71

-9.8

4.17

8.35

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

45

0

10

10

0

Equity

9.15

9.15

9.15

9.14

9.14

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

36,51,773

36,51,773

36,64,612

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

39.91

39.9

40.04

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

54,99,279

54,99,279

54,86,440

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

60.09

60.09

59.95

PBIDTM(%)

8.21

3.88

0.27

4.23

6.48

PBDTM(%)

5.91

-0.93

-3.85

2.11

4.78

PATM(%)

3.13

-1.07

-4.77

1.31

2.58

Goa Carbon: Related NEWS

Goa Carbon spurts ~10% as key unit resumes operations

Goa Carbon spurts ~10% as key unit resumes operations

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Jan 2025|12:08 PM

The Goa Plant has a capacity of 1,000,000 TPA, whilst the Paradeep Plant has a capacity of 1,68,000 TPA.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Goa Carbon Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.