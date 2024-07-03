Goa Carbon Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
290.93
315.46
187.49
291.82
295.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
290.93
315.46
187.49
291.82
295.47
Other Operating Income
0.16
0.57
0.46
0.2
0.12
Other Income
8.79
6.86
8
2.95
6.46
Total Income
299.87
322.88
195.95
294.98
302.05
Total Expenditure
275.96
310.61
195.44
282.61
282.89
PBIDT
23.91
12.27
0.51
12.35
19.15
Interest
6.7
15.21
7.73
6.19
5.03
PBDT
17.22
-2.94
-7.23
6.15
14.13
Depreciation
1.89
1.87
1.67
2.2
2.24
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
3.16
0.02
0.07
0.12
4.25
Deferred Tax
3.06
-1.44
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
9.11
-3.39
-8.96
3.82
7.63
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
9.11
-3.39
-8.96
3.82
7.63
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
9.11
-3.39
-8.96
3.82
7.63
EPS (Unit Curr.)
9.95
-3.71
-9.8
4.17
8.35
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
45
0
10
10
0
Equity
9.15
9.15
9.15
9.14
9.14
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
36,51,773
36,51,773
36,64,612
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
39.91
39.9
40.04
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
54,99,279
54,99,279
54,86,440
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
60.09
60.09
59.95
PBIDTM(%)
8.21
3.88
0.27
4.23
6.48
PBDTM(%)
5.91
-0.93
-3.85
2.11
4.78
PATM(%)
3.13
-1.07
-4.77
1.31
2.58
