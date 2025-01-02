Goa Carbon Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.15
9.15
9.15
9.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
238.4
176.88
105.44
67.04
Net Worth
247.55
186.03
114.59
76.19
Minority Interest
Debt
333.68
422.2
239.78
30.94
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.17
4.19
4.3
0.2
Total Liabilities
585.4
612.42
358.67
107.33
Fixed Assets
27.41
25.41
26.63
27.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
35.46
6.51
5.42
4.32
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.51
2.76
1.91
0
Networking Capital
282.78
376.05
145.36
48.18
Inventories
218.41
327.94
146.9
105.25
Inventory Days
69.98
108.89
Sundry Debtors
60.74
154.97
28.23
64.4
Debtor Days
13.44
66.62
Other Current Assets
34.01
52.23
40.43
37.89
Sundry Creditors
-15.04
-142.76
-59.68
-147.56
Creditor Days
28.43
152.66
Other Current Liabilities
-15.34
-16.33
-10.52
-11.8
Cash
237.26
201.7
179.35
27.74
Total Assets
585.42
612.43
358.67
107.35
The Goa Plant has a capacity of 1,000,000 TPA, whilst the Paradeep Plant has a capacity of 1,68,000 TPA.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.