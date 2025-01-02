iifl-logo-icon 1
Goa Carbon Ltd Key Ratios

Jan 17, 2025|03:31:02 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Goa Carbon Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.89

68.14

-35.64

-1.2

Op profit growth

179.32

-172.26

-211.66

-47.18

EBIT growth

111.61

-998.48

-111.4

-40

Net profit growth

-368.47

-62.16

-334.26

-49.94

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.19

1.71

-3.98

2.29

EBIT margin

7.56

3.29

-0.61

3.47

Net profit margin

3.12

-1.07

-4.76

1.31

RoCE

8.31

3.99

-0.41

3.77

RoNW

2.96

-1.13

-2.74

1.12

RoA

0.85

-0.32

-0.8

0.35

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

9.65

0

0

4.01

Dividend per share

4.5

0

1

0.16

Cash EPS

7.88

-5.74

-11.61

1.77

Book value per share

87.88

79.73

83.44

94.8

Valuation ratios

P/E

12.06

0

0

17.24

P/CEPS

14.76

-12.96

-6.13

39

P/B

1.32

0.93

0.85

0.72

EV/EBIDTA

6.88

11.57

320.5

12.44

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

18.11

0

-12.38

28.22

Tax payout

-40.58

-29.45

0.81

-3.37

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

25.67

28.4

61.88

26.52

Inventory days

106.97

105.67

175.33

99.55

Creditor days

-13.27

-11.08

-14.85

-9.53

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.28

-0.68

0.14

-1.63

Net debt / equity

0.72

1.01

1.27

1.04

Net debt / op. profit

3.84

13.64

-13

13.49

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-75.46

-81.06

-78.17

-83.19

Employee costs

-6.1

-5.15

-7.51

-5.01

Other costs

-13.23

-12.05

-18.3

-9.48

