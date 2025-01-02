Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.89
68.14
-35.64
-1.2
Op profit growth
179.32
-172.26
-211.66
-47.18
EBIT growth
111.61
-998.48
-111.4
-40
Net profit growth
-368.47
-62.16
-334.26
-49.94
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.19
1.71
-3.98
2.29
EBIT margin
7.56
3.29
-0.61
3.47
Net profit margin
3.12
-1.07
-4.76
1.31
RoCE
8.31
3.99
-0.41
3.77
RoNW
2.96
-1.13
-2.74
1.12
RoA
0.85
-0.32
-0.8
0.35
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
9.65
0
0
4.01
Dividend per share
4.5
0
1
0.16
Cash EPS
7.88
-5.74
-11.61
1.77
Book value per share
87.88
79.73
83.44
94.8
Valuation ratios
P/E
12.06
0
0
17.24
P/CEPS
14.76
-12.96
-6.13
39
P/B
1.32
0.93
0.85
0.72
EV/EBIDTA
6.88
11.57
320.5
12.44
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
18.11
0
-12.38
28.22
Tax payout
-40.58
-29.45
0.81
-3.37
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
25.67
28.4
61.88
26.52
Inventory days
106.97
105.67
175.33
99.55
Creditor days
-13.27
-11.08
-14.85
-9.53
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.28
-0.68
0.14
-1.63
Net debt / equity
0.72
1.01
1.27
1.04
Net debt / op. profit
3.84
13.64
-13
13.49
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-75.46
-81.06
-78.17
-83.19
Employee costs
-6.1
-5.15
-7.51
-5.01
Other costs
-13.23
-12.05
-18.3
-9.48
The Goa Plant has a capacity of 1,000,000 TPA, whilst the Paradeep Plant has a capacity of 1,68,000 TPA.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.Read More
