|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
766.11
352.78
416.61
461.78
yoy growth (%)
117.16
-15.32
-9.78
-19.86
Raw materials
-628.88
-288.01
-355.35
-395.24
As % of sales
82.08
81.64
85.29
85.58
Employee costs
-23.66
-18.02
-18.23
-18.14
As % of sales
3.08
5.1
4.37
3.92
Other costs
-56.89
-40.51
-57.9
-47.82
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.42
11.48
13.89
10.35
Operating profit
56.67
6.22
-14.87
0.57
OPM
7.39
1.76
-3.57
0.12
Depreciation
-2.1
-2.13
-2.18
-2.03
Interest expense
-16.2
-9.66
-13.76
-11.61
Other income
2.55
0.65
2.45
2.24
Profit before tax
40.91
-4.92
-28.37
-10.83
Taxes
-3.13
0.1
0.62
3.31
Tax rate
-7.66
-2.2
-2.21
-30.62
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
37.77
-4.81
-27.74
-7.51
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
37.77
-4.81
-27.74
-7.51
yoy growth (%)
-885.1
-82.65
269.27
-113.95
NPM
4.93
-1.36
-6.66
-1.62
