iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Goa Carbon Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

694.8
(0.18%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:49:54 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Goa Carbon Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

766.11

352.78

416.61

461.78

yoy growth (%)

117.16

-15.32

-9.78

-19.86

Raw materials

-628.88

-288.01

-355.35

-395.24

As % of sales

82.08

81.64

85.29

85.58

Employee costs

-23.66

-18.02

-18.23

-18.14

As % of sales

3.08

5.1

4.37

3.92

Other costs

-56.89

-40.51

-57.9

-47.82

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.42

11.48

13.89

10.35

Operating profit

56.67

6.22

-14.87

0.57

OPM

7.39

1.76

-3.57

0.12

Depreciation

-2.1

-2.13

-2.18

-2.03

Interest expense

-16.2

-9.66

-13.76

-11.61

Other income

2.55

0.65

2.45

2.24

Profit before tax

40.91

-4.92

-28.37

-10.83

Taxes

-3.13

0.1

0.62

3.31

Tax rate

-7.66

-2.2

-2.21

-30.62

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

37.77

-4.81

-27.74

-7.51

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

37.77

-4.81

-27.74

-7.51

yoy growth (%)

-885.1

-82.65

269.27

-113.95

NPM

4.93

-1.36

-6.66

-1.62

Goa Carbon : related Articles

Goa Carbon spurts ~10% as key unit resumes operations

Goa Carbon spurts ~10% as key unit resumes operations

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Jan 2025|12:08 PM

The Goa Plant has a capacity of 1,000,000 TPA, whilst the Paradeep Plant has a capacity of 1,68,000 TPA.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Goa Carbon Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.