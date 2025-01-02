iifl-logo-icon 1
Goa Carbon Ltd Futures Share Price

609.7
(-6.62%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:23 PM

Here's the list of Goa Carbon's futures contracts. The future contract comprises financial derivative contracts that bind parties to buy and sell an asset at a specified future timeand price. Know the difference in strike price, quantity, expiration date and other details about the Goa Carbon's futures contract.

Goa Carbon: Related NEWS

Goa Carbon spurts ~10% as key unit resumes operations

2 Jan 2025|12:08 PM

The Goa Plant has a capacity of 1,000,000 TPA, whilst the Paradeep Plant has a capacity of 1,68,000 TPA.

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

