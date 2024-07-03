Goa Carbon Ltd Summary

Goa Carbon Limited is the manufacturing flagship Company of the Dempo Group. Since its establishment on June 23, 1967, GCL has been a leading player in the processing and manufacturing of Calcined Petroleum Coke (CPC) in India from its manufacturing facilities at Goa, Paradeep and Bilaspur. One of the leading producers and manufacturers, the Goa Unit has a licensed capacity to manufacture CPC of 1 lakh MT for the Goa Unit, 1.68 lakh MT for Paradeep Unit and 0.40 lakh MT for Bilaspur Unit.The core of its manufacturing process involves converting Green Petroleum Coke (GPC), a by-product of oil refining, into high value carbon-based CPC by removing moisture and volatile matter at extremely high temperatures. This critical product serves as a vital raw material for various industries, including aluminium, graphite, titanium dioxide, and refractories.The Company commenced production of calcined petroleum coke (CPC) in Jul.95. In the first phase, a pig iron plant was installed at an estimated cost of Rs 72 cr. The second phase envisages setting up a Rs 250-cr plant for foundry-grade pig iron, and alloy and special steel billets. Company was awarded by CHEMEXCIL the certificate of merit. During 1996-97, the cost of pig iron project was increased from Rs 72 cr to 100 cr due to additional cost of Rs 10 cr for water supply scheme which is not envisaged earlier. The company transfered the project to Aparant Iron and Steel Pvt. Ltd. In 1999-2000, the company has acquired 100% equity shares of Vishwalakshmi Petro Products Ltd., (VPPL), a calcined petroleum coke manufacturing company, which has become a Subsidiary of Goa Carbon Ltd. VPPL was amalgamted with the company which was approved by Bombay High Court with effect from the Appionted Date of 1st January,2002.By acquiring 83.47% equity share capital of Paradeep Carbons Limited(a Subsidiary Company) a Calcined Petroleum Coke, the company can met the demand of CPC.The annual production capacity of Paradeep Carbons Limited is 1,25,000 MT and the plant is located at Jagatsinghpur (Orissa).During the year 2004-05, company acquired additional 2480000 equity shares of its subsidiary, Paradeep Carbons Limited bringing the holding to 100% in the share capital of said Company and thus, Paradeep Carbons Limited was made a wholly owned subsidiary of company.The Company acquired additional 33000000 equity shares of its subsidiary Paradeep Carbons Limited thus maintaining its holding to 100% percent in the share capital of the said Company. Consequently, Paradeep Carbons Limited was merged with Company through the Scheme of Amalgamation on November 24, 2006 and made effective from 1st July, 2005 by the Bombay High Court. The Equity Shares of Company were listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) effective from June 5, 2007. The Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company, called GCL Global Resources SGP Pte Ltd.during FY 2009-10. The said wholly owned subsidiary company, GCL Global Resources SGP Pte Ltd., Singapore entered into a Joint Venture Agreement with Sinoway International Holdings Ltd., Hong Kong to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) for the manufacture of 2,80,000 MT of Calcined Petroleum Coke per annum in 2010-11.In 2024, Company has launched its first branded product, gcarb+, designed to revolutionise the recarburiser and carbon additive markets.