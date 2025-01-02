|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|GOA CARBON LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30 2024 Goa Carbon Limited has informed the Exchange about the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 8th November 2024 and about the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarterly period ended 30th September 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|GOA CARBON LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Goa Carbon Limited has informed the Exchange about the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 6th August 2024 and about the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the period ended 30th June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|GOA CARBON LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Statements and Results of the Company for the financial year along with Fourth Quarter ended on March 31 2024 as also to decide recommendation of dividend on equity shares for the financial year ended March 31 2024 if any. Goa Carbon Limited Ltd has informed the Exchange about the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 15th May 2024 and about: (1) Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the period ended 31st March 2024 (2) Auditors Report for the period ended 31st March 2024 and other matters. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Jan 2024
|8 Jan 2024
|GOA CARBON LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023 and to review the raising of funds through rights issue as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 29th September 2022 for which the Company had received final observations from SEBI dated 9th February 2023. Goa Carbon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding declaration of interim dividend of Rs. 10/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24. Goa Carbon Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company has fixed 29th January 2024 as the record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/01/2024) Goa Carbon Limited Ltd has informed the Exchange about the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 16th January 2024. Goa Carbon Limited has informed the Exchange about the unaudited financial results (Standalone) for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Goa Carbon Limited has informed the Exchange that the interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24 shall be paid on or after 7th February 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.01.2024)
The Goa Plant has a capacity of 1,000,000 TPA, whilst the Paradeep Plant has a capacity of 1,68,000 TPA.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.