The Members,

Your Directors present their 56th Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company and the audited financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024.

Financial Summary and Highlights

Rs. in Lakhs

2023-24 2022-23 Profit for the year before tax 11,571.09 10,823.31 Less: Tax Expense - Current Tax 3,008.50 2,818.80 Deferred Tax 12.37 (70.69) 3,020.87 2,748.11 Profit for the year after tax 8,550.22 8,075.20 Other Comprehensive income for the year 118.90 (16.63) Total Comprehensive income for the year 8,669.12 8,058.57

During the year under review, the Companys sales and other income was RS. 1,07,146.61 Lakhs as compared to RS. 1,37,695.04 Lakhs during the previous year. The production of Calcined Petroleum Coke (CPC) was 2,00,329 MT as compared to 1,76,599 MT during the previous year. The sales of CPC were 2,02,670 MT for the period under review as compared to 1,79,608 MT for the previous year.

For detailed discussion on the performance and state of affairs of the Company during the year, please refer to the Management and Discussion Analysis.

Dividend and Transfer to Reserve

Considering the current years operating profit, the Board has considered it appropriate to recommend a final dividend of RS. 10/- per equity share of RS. 10/- each for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. It may be recalled that in January 2024, an interim dividend at the rate of RS. 10/- per equity share of RS. 10/- each was declared and paid. This aggregates to a total dividend of RS. 20/- per equity share of RS. 10/- each for the financial year ended 31 st March 2024 as compared to RS. 17.50 per equity share of RS. 10/- each paid in the previous financial year.

The provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 do not mandate any transfer of profits to General Reserve. Hence, no transfer has been made to the General Reserve for the year under review.

Credit Rating

The ratings given to the Company by CRISIL Ratings during the financial year ended 31 st March 2024 is given below:

i) Long term borrowing: CRISIL A-/Stable;

ii) Short term borrowing: CRISIL A2+

Subsidiary Companies

The Company did not have any subsidiary as on 31st March 2024.

Accreditation

The Company continues to enjoy ISO 9001 & ISO 14001 accreditation made by BUREAU VERITAS.

Public Deposits

The Company has not invited public for accepting deposits in terms of Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013. The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder.

Directors

Appointment / Re-appointment

Based on the recommendations of the NRC, the Board, in terms of the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, approved the re-appointment Mr. Nagesh Pinge (DIN: 00062900) as an Independent Director of the Company for a second term of 5 (five) consecutive years with effect from 6th May 2024. On 30th April 2024, the Shareholders of the Company, by way of a Special Resolution passed through postal ballot, re-appointed Mr. Nagesh Pinge as an Independent Director of the Company for a second term of 5 (five) consecutive years with effect from 6th May 2024 to 5th May 2029.

Mr. Jagmohan Chhabra (DIN: 01007714) retires by rotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and being eligible has offered himself for re-appointment. Approval of the Members is being sought at the ensuing Annual General Meeting for his re-appointment and the requisite details in this connection are contained in the Notice convening the meeting.

The disclosures required pursuant to Regulation 36 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, Clause 1.2.5 of the Secretarial Standard are given in the Notice of AGM, forming part of the Annual Report.

Independent Directors Declarations

All Independent Directors of the Company have given declarations under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16 of the SEBI Listing Regulations and have also confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exist or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgment and without any external influence.

Further, the Board after taking these declarations/disclosures on record and acknowledging the veracity of the same, concluded that the Independent Directors are persons of integrity and possess the relevant expertise and experience to qualify as Independent Directors of the Company and are Independent of the Management.

The Board opines that all the Independent Directors of the Company strictly adhere to corporate integrity and possess the requisite expertise, experience and qualifications to discharge the assigned duties and responsibilities as mandated by the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations diligently.

Directors and Officers Insurance (D&O)

On a voluntary compliance basis, the Company has taken Directors and Officers Insurance (D&O) for all its Directors and members of the Senior Management pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 25(10) of the SEBI Listing Regulations.

Registration of Independent Directors in Independent Directors Databank

All the Independent Directors of the Company have been registered and are members of Independent Directors Databank maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, pursuant to Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014. They are also in compliance with the requirement of Online Proficiency SelfAssessment Test.

Key Managerial Personnel

In terms of the Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013, following are the Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company as on the date of this report:

Sr. No. Name of the KMP Designation 1 Mr. Anupam Misra (DIN: 09615362) Executive Director 2 Mr. Vikrant Garg (ACA 508132) Chief Financial Officer 3 Mr. Pravin Satardekar (ACS 24380) Company Secretary

Meetings of the Board of Directors

A minimum of four Board meetings are held annually. Additional Board meetings are convened by giving appropriate notice to address the Companys specific needs. In case of business exigencies or urgency of matters, resolutions are passed by circulation.

During the year under review, six Board meetings were held, the details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this Report.

Committees of the Board

The Committees of the Board focus on certain specific areas and make informed decisions in line with the delegated authority.

The following Committees constituted by the Board function according to their respective roles and defined scope:

Audit Committee

Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Details of composition, terms of reference and number of meetings held for respective committees are given in the Report on Corporate Governance, which forms a part of this Annual Report. During the year under review, all material recommendations made by the various committees have been accepted by the Board.

Policy on Directors appointment, remuneration and other details

The Committee has formulated a Nomination and Remuneration Policy and the same has been uploaded on the website of the Company at www.goacarbon.com

The salient features of the Nomination and Remuneration Policy is included in this Report as Annexure - I.

Board Evaluation

The annual evaluation process of the Board of Directors ("Board"), Committees and individual Directors was carried out in the manner prescribed in the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Guidance Note on Board Evaluation issued by Securities and Exchange Board of India on 5th January 2017 and as per the Corporate Governance requirements prescribed by SEBI Listing Regulations.

The performance of the Board, Committees and individual Directors was evaluated by the Board seeking inputs from all the DirectoRs. The performance of the Committees was evaluated by the Board seeking inputs from the Committee MembeRs. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviewed the performance of the individual Directors, a separate meeting of Independent Directors was also held to review the performance of Non-Independent Directors; performance of the Board as a whole and performance of the Chairperson of the Company, taking into account the views of the Executive Director and Non-Executive DirectoRs. This was followed by a Board meeting that discussed the performance of the Board, its Committees and individual DirectoRs.

The criteria for performance evaluation of the Board included aspects like Board composition and structure; effectiveness of Board processes, information and functioning, etc. The criteria for performance evaluation of Committees of the Board included aspects like composition and structure of the

Committees, functioning of Committee meetings, contribution to decision of the Board, etc. The criteria for performance evaluation of the individual Directors included aspects on contribution to the Board and Committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, integrity etc. In addition, the Chairman was also evaluated on the key aspects of his role.

Familiarization ProgrammeforIndependentDirectors

The details of the Familiarisation Programme for Independent Directors with the Company in respect of their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which Company operates, business model of the Company and related matters are put up on the website of the Company at www.goacarbon.com

Internal Control System

The Board has laid down Internal Financial Controls ("IFC") within the meaning of the explanation to section 134 (5) (e) of the Companies Act, 2013. The Board believes the Company has sound IFC commensurate with the nature and size of its business. Business is however dynamic. The Board is seized of the fact that IFC are not static and are in fact a fluid set of tools which evolve over time as the business, technology and fraud environment changes in response to competition, industry practices, legislation, regulation and current economic conditions. There will, therefore, be gaps in the IFC as business evolves. The Company has a process in place to continuously identify such gaps and implement newer and or improved controls wherever the effect of such gaps would have a material effect on the Companys operations.

Statutory Auditors

Pursuant to provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in the 54th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 28th July 2022, M/s. B S R & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants (Registration No. 101248W/W-100022) were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a second term of five years at a remuneration of RS. 23.00 Lakhs besides applicable taxes, travelling and out of pocket expenses for the financial year 2022-23 and with authority to the Board of Directors to fix and pay the statutory fee and other charges as may be deemed fit for the remaining tenure. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has vide notification dated 7th May 2018 obliterated the requirement of seeking Members ratification at every AGM on appointment of Statutory Auditor during their tenure of 5 yeaRs.

Statutory Auditors Observations

The notes on financial statements referred to in the Auditors Report for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 are self-explanatory and therefore, do not call for any further explanations or comments.

There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks or disclaimer made by M/s. B S R & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants (Registration No. 101248W/W-100022), Statutory

Auditors in their report for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 which requires any clarification or explanation.

Cost Audit

The maintenance of cost records is not applicable to the Company as per the amended Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Secretarial Audit

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules thereunder, the Board of Directors of the Company had appointed CS Shivaram Bhat, Practicing Company Secretary to conduct the Secretarial Audit for FY2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 forms a part of this Report. The same is self explanatory and requires no comments.

Reporting of Frauds by Auditors

During the year under review, the Statutory Auditors, Internal Auditors and Secretarial Auditor have not reported any instances of frauds committed in the Company by its Officers or Employees to the Audit Committee under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, details of which needs to be mentioned in this Report.

Secretarial Standards

In terms of Section 118(10) of the Act, the Company complies with Secretarial Standards 1 and 2, relating to the Meetings of the Board of Directors and General Meetings respectively as specified by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and approved by the Central Government.

The Company has also voluntarily adopted the recommendatory Secretarial Standard-3 on Dividend and Secretarial Standard-4 on Report of the Board of Directors issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Vigil Mechanism / Whistle Blower Policy

The Company has established a Vigil Mechanism/ Whistleblower Policy for the employees to report their genuine concerns or grievances and the same has been posted on the Companys website www.goacarbon.com.

The Audit Committee of the Company oversees the Vigil Mechanism.

Risk Management

Goa Carbon follows a well-established and detailed risk assessment and minimization procedures, which are periodically reviewed by the Audit Committee and the Board. The Company has in place a business risk management framework for identifying risks and opportunities that may have a bearing on the organizations objectives, assessing them in terms of likelihood and magnitude of impact and determining a response strategy.

The Senior Management assists the Board in its oversight of the Companys management of key risks, including strategic and operational risks, as well as the guidelines, policies and processes for monitoring and mitigating such risks under the aegis of the overall business risk management framework.

Particulars of loans, guarantees or investments and loans/advances availed from Director/Promoter/ Promoter Group Entities

The details of loans, guarantees and investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 together with the loans/advances availed from Director/ Promoter/Promoter Group Entities, if any, are given in the notes to financial statements.

Related Party Transactions

All transactions entered into with related parties as defined under the Act and Regulation 23 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, each as amended, during the year under review were on an arms length price basis and in the ordinary course of business. These have been approved by the Audit Committee. Certain transactions repetitive in nature were approved through an omnibus route by the Audit Committee. The Audit Committee takes into consideration the management representation and in certain cases an independent audit consultants report, whilst scrutinizing and approving all related party transactions, from the perspective of fulfilling the criteria of meeting arms length pricing and being transacted in the ordinary course of business.

Details of transactions with related parties, as specified in Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS 24), have been reported in the Financial Statements. During the year under review, there was no transaction of a material nature with any of the related parties, which conflicted with the interests of the Company.

The Company had not entered into any contract / arrangement / transaction with related parties which is required to be reported in Form No. AOC-2 in terms of Section 134(3)(h) read with Section 188 of the Act and Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

The details of RPTs during FY2023-24, including transactions with a person or entity belonging to the promoter/ promoter group which hold(s) 10% or more shareholding in the Company are provided as mentioned above in the accompanying financial statements. During the FY2023-24, the Non-Executive Directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company other than sitting fees, commission, and reimbursement of expenses, as applicable. Pursuant to the requirements of the Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations the Company has formulated a policy on RPTs and is available on the Companys website URL: http://www.goacarbon.com/downloads/ Related Party Transaction Policy.pdf

Significant and material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts

There were no significant material orders passed by the Regulators / Courts / Tribunals which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations. However, Members attention is drawn to the Statement on Contingent liabilities, comments in the notes forming part of the Financial Statements and section of Management Discussion and Analysis.

Material changes and commitment, if any, affecting financial position of the Company from financial year end and till the date of this report

There have been no material changes and commitments, if any, affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the Financial Year of the Company to which the Financial Statements relate and the date of this Report.

Particulars of employees and related disclosures

The information required pursuant to Section 197(12) read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are provided in the Annexure - II to this Report.

The statement containing particulars of top 10 employees and the employees drawing remuneration in excess of limits prescribed under Section 197 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 (2) and (3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is provided in a separate Annexure forming part of the Report. In terms of proviso to Section 136(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Report and Accounts are being sent to the Members excluding the aforesaid Annexure. The said statement is also open for inspection. Any member interested in obtaining a copy of the same may write to the Company Secretary. None of the employees listed in the said Annexure are related to any Director of the Company.

Disclosures under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013

In accordance with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the rules made there under, the Company has formulated an internal Policy on Sexual Harassment at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal).

The policy aims at educating employees on conduct that constitutes sexual harassment, ways and means to prevent occurrence of any such incident, and the mechanism for dealing with such incident in the unlikely event of its occurrence.

The Company has complied with the provisions relating to the constitution of an Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 by setting up the said Committee.

The ICC is responsible for redressal of complaints related to sexual harassment of women at the workplace in accordance with procedures, regulations and guidelines provided in the Policy.

The following is a summary of sexual harassment complaints received and disposed off during the year:

a. Number of complaints pending as on 1st April 2023 Nil b. Number of complaints filed during the period 1st April 2023 to 31st March 2024 Nil c. Number of complaints disposed of during the period 1st April 2023 to 31st March 2024 Nil d. Number of complaints pending as on 31st March 2024 Nil

Energy Conservation, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

The particulars relating to energy conservation, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo, required to be disclosed by Section 134 (3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 (as amended) are provided in the Annexure - III to this Report.

Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF)

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 124 of the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, unclaimed dividend amount of H4,30,314.00 of the Company for the Financial Year 2016-17 (Interim) has been transferred to IEPF established by the Central Government pursuant to Section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013 on 23rd February 2024.

During the year under review, 31,810 equity shares have been transferred to IEPF Authority under Section 125 (2) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the IEPF (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016.

The details of the nodal officer appointed by the Company under the provisions of IEPF are as under:

Name: Pravin Satardekar, Company Secretary Email: leaal@aoacarbon.com

Information in respect of unclaimed dividend when due for transfer to IEPF are given below:

Financial year ended Date of Declaration Unclaimed Amount as on 31st March 2024 Due date of transfer to IEPF 31.03.2017 (Final) 30.06.2017 RS. 7,90,143.00 05.08.2024 31.03.2018 (Interim) 17.01.2018 RS. 9,35,825.00 09.02.2025 31.03.2018 (Final) 17.07.2018 RS. 16,37,650.00 22.08.2025 31.03.2022 28.07.2022 RS. 13,55,302.00 02.09.2029 31.03.2023 17.08.2023 RS. 21,40,257.00 18.09.2030 31.03.2024 (Interim) 16.01.2024 RS. 12,64,214.00 20.02.2031

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

Pursuant to Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made there under, your Directors have constituted the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee.

Composition of the CSR Committee:

Sr. No. Name of the Director Chairman / Member 1 Mr. Shrinivas Dempo Chairman 2 Mr. Jagmohan Chhabra* Member 3 Mr. Subhrakant Panda Member 4 Mr. Anupam Misra Member

* Mr. Jagmohan Chhabra ceased to be a Member of the Committee w.e.f. 1st April 2024

The brief outline of the CSR Policy of the Company and the initiatives undertaken by the Company on CSR activities during the year are set out in Annexure - IV of this Report in the format prescribed in the Companies (CSR Policy) Rules, 2014. The Policy is available on the Companys website at www.aoacarbon.com.

Annual Return

The annual return of the company as on 31st March 2024, in terms of the provisions of Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013 is available on the companys website: www.aoacarbon.com.

Corporate Governance

It has been the endeavor of your Company to follow and implement best practices in corporate governance, in letter and spirit. The following forms part of this Report:

(i) Declaration regarding compliance of Code of Conduct by Board Members and Senior Management Personnel;

(ii) Management Discussion and Analysis;

(iii) Corporate Governance Report and;

(iv) Practicing Company Secretarys Certificate regarding compliance of conditions of corporate governance;

Directors Responsibility Statement

Based on the framework of internal financial controls and compliance systems established and maintained by the Company, work performed by the internal auditors, statutory auditors, secretarial auditors and any other external agencies,

if any, including audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting by the statutory auditors and the reviews performed by Management and the Audit Committee, the Board is of the opinion that the Companys internal financial controls were adequate and effective during the Financial Year 2023-24.

Accordingly, pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm:

(a) that in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with the proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) that such accounting policies as mentioned in Notes to the annual accounts have been selected and applied consistently and judgement and estimates have been made that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

(c) that proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) that the annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis;

(e) that proper internal financial controls are in place and that the internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively;

(f) that proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws are in place and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

Environment, Health and Safety

The Company places significant importance on safeguarding the environment, preserving limited natural resources, and ensuring the well-being of individuals. It is committed to achieving excellence in safety, health, and environmental practices across all aspects of its business operations. Responsible actions concerning safety, health, and the environment are deeply ingrained in the Companys values and principles. Embracing the Go Green philosophy, the Company consistently adopts innovative techniques to minimize and eliminate its environmental impact. By implementing various projects, the Company actively explores alternative sources of energy. It doesnt merely speak about sustainability but truly embodies it in its operations. The Company strives to promote a circular economy and contribute to societal value by fostering innovation, collaboration, and community education.

A strong emphasis on safety drives our efforts, and we closely monitor our total recordable injury rate. We firmly believe that our progress is directly linked to the successful implementation and acceptance of our safety programs and initiatives. Our goal is to cultivate a mature and sustainable safety culture, which will enhance productivity, operational discipline, and enable highly competitive organic growth.

To ensure consistent safety practices throughout the organization, we have established a centralized Safety, Health, and Environment (SHE) organization that oversees companywide programs. Occupational health is a vital component of our safety initiatives, and multiple health programs are currently being implemented at each site and location.

Process safety is an integral part of our commitment to operating in the safest manner possible, emphasizing increased operational efficiency and reliability.

In summary, the Companys dedication to environmental sustainability, occupational health, safety, and process safety is deeply embedded in its core values. By prioritizing these areas, we aim to protect the Earth, conserve resources, foster a safe working environment, and contribute to the well-being of both our employees and the communities we serve.

Compliance with Secretarial Standards

The Company has complied with Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Prevention of Insider Trading Code

As per SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015, the Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading. The Company has appointed Mr. Pravin Satardekar, Company Secretary as Compliance Officer, who is responsible for setting forth procedures and implementing of the code for trading in Companys securities.

Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit

As required by the SEBI Listing Regulations, quarterly audit of the Companys share capital is being carried out by an independent Practicing Company Secretary with a view to reconcile the total share capital admitted with NSDL and CDSL and held in physical form, with the issued and listed capital. The Practicing Company Secretarys Certificate in regard to the same is submitted to BSE and the NSE and is also placed before the Board of DirectoRs.

Application / Proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ("IBC")

During the year under review, no application was made under IBC by or against your Company and no proceeding is pending under IBC.

Disclosure on one-time settlement

During the year under review, the Company has not entered into any one-time settlement with the Banks or Financial Institutions who have extended loan or credit facilities to the Company.

Human Resource

The Company firmly recognizes that the caliber of its employees plays a pivotal role in determining its success.

Therefore, it remains dedicated to offering essential human resource development and training opportunities, ensuring that employees acquire additional skills to adapt to the ever- evolving business landscape.

Throughout the year, industrial relations have remained harmonious within the organization. The Companys unwavering commitment to fostering good industrial relations is evident through the implementation of effective communication channels, regular meetings, and constructive negotiation processes. These initiatives contribute to a positive and cooperative working environment for all stakeholders involved.

Appreciation and Acknowledgement

Your Directors would like to express their appreciation for the assistance and co-operation received from the Government authorities, banks, customers, business associates and members during the year under review. Your Directors also wish to place on record their deep sense of appreciation for the committed services by the executives, staff and workers of the Company.