|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|10 Sep 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|AGM 10/09/2024 Goa Carbon Limited has filed with the Exchange a copy of the 56th Annual Report 2023-24 along with the 56th Annual General Meeting Notice. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024) Goa Carbon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Scrutinizers Report of the Annual General Meeting held on 10th September 2024. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/09/2024)
The Goa Plant has a capacity of 1,000,000 TPA, whilst the Paradeep Plant has a capacity of 1,68,000 TPA.Read More
