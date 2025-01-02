iifl-logo-icon 1
626.2
(2.71%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Goa Carbon CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM10 Sep 202419 Jul 2024
AGM 10/09/2024 Goa Carbon Limited has filed with the Exchange a copy of the 56th Annual Report 2023-24 along with the 56th Annual General Meeting Notice. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024) Goa Carbon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Scrutinizers Report of the Annual General Meeting held on 10th September 2024. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/09/2024)

Goa Carbon: Related News

Goa Carbon spurts ~10% as key unit resumes operations

Goa Carbon spurts ~10% as key unit resumes operations

2 Jan 2025|12:08 PM

The Goa Plant has a capacity of 1,000,000 TPA, whilst the Paradeep Plant has a capacity of 1,68,000 TPA.

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

