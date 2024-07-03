Summary

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Limited (TPL) was incorporated on June 22, 1984 and was promoted by Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. (TIDCO). The Company is currently engaged in the manufacturing and selling of petrochemical products, Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB), Epichlorohydrin (ECH) and Caustic Soda from the manufacturing facilities situated at Manali, near Chennai. The product is used for manufacturing detergents and cleaning products, epoxy resins, and textiles.In October 1984, TIDCO inducted Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Ltd. (SPIC) as the joint sector associate in setting up a project for the manufacture of 50000 tonnes per annum of linear alkyl benzene (LAB).The LAB plant is located in the Manali Industrial Belt, 25 KMs away from Chennai City. The various infrastructure facilities at Manali, the advantages of a Metropolitan city, hi-tech communication interface and cosmopolitan culture, synergies with the vision of promoters business plan.During the year 1987-1988, the company developed a good market network throughout the county to promote sale of SUPERLAB and other by-products and in the same year the company set up, A Define unit for improve the quality of LAB and the consumption norms which would helped in converting the low value by product. During the year 1988-1989, the company increased installed capacity of twister machine from 1nos to 5nos. During the year 1989-1990, the company entered into a joint venture agreement with Henkal W. Ge

