iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd Share Price

77.57
(-3.57%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open81.55
  • Day's High81.55
  • 52 Wk High114
  • Prev. Close80.44
  • Day's Low77.04
  • 52 Wk Low 75.6
  • Turnover (lac)125.9
  • P/E19.42
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value89.86
  • EPS4.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)697.9
  • Div. Yield1.49
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Petrochemicals

Open

81.55

Prev. Close

80.44

Turnover(Lac.)

125.9

Day's High

81.55

Day's Low

77.04

52 Week's High

114

52 Week's Low

75.6

Book Value

89.86

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

697.9

P/E

19.42

EPS

4.16

Divi. Yield

1.49

Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd Corporate Action

1 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.2

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

arrow

Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.54%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 34.54%

Non-Promoter- 5.89%

Institutions: 5.88%

Non-Institutions: 59.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

89.97

89.97

89.97

89.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

702.27

673.02

617.09

468.61

Net Worth

792.24

762.99

707.06

558.58

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,145.21

1,224.96

1,048.9

888.85

yoy growth (%)

-6.51

16.78

18

26.86

Raw materials

-494.57

-656.21

-564.48

-514.99

As % of sales

43.18

53.57

53.81

57.93

Employee costs

-40.01

-40.1

-32.04

-28.32

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

145.11

70.53

62.68

16.7

Depreciation

-22.73

-21.55

-22.22

-15.76

Tax paid

-48.19

-15.45

-25.2

-32.4

Working capital

136

26.12

30.25

54.83

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-6.51

16.78

18

26.86

Op profit growth

76.88

6.15

37.37

536.02

EBIT growth

90.59

9.63

42.77

-1,158.67

Net profit growth

120.86

17.91

402.34

-75.62

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,665.21

2,146.63

1,802.17

1,142.76

1,222.53

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,665.21

2,146.63

1,802.17

1,142.76

1,222.53

Other Operating Income

3.36

3.62

3.41

2.45

2.44

Other Income

36.64

24.85

18.05

39.89

16.97

View Annually Results

Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Petrochem Ltd

SPLPETRO

649.6

30.0212,352.4490.341.371,500.44111.66

Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd

STYRENIX

2,916.4

245,174.5470.13.2653.22457.45

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd

SOTL

540.35

22.133,876.5331.810.71901.1235.41

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd

BEPL

127.34

18.533,360.8346.952.96366.9139.02

DCW Ltd

DCW

86.14

277.392,701.85-1.250488.7435.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Vice Chairman

Ashwin C Muthiah

Whole Time Director (Operatio

D Senthikumar

Independent Director

N Sundaradevan

Director (Finance) & CFO

K T Vijayagopal

Independent Director

Shankar Chatapuram Swaminathan

Independent Director

Govindarajan Dattatreyan Sharma

Independent Director

Debendranath Sarangi

Independent Director

Rita Chandrasekar

Nominee (TIDCO)

SANDEEP NANDURI

Nominee (TIDCO)

S Senthil Kumar

Independent Director

Latha Ramanathan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd

Summary

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Limited (TPL) was incorporated on June 22, 1984 and was promoted by Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. (TIDCO). The Company is currently engaged in the manufacturing and selling of petrochemical products, Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB), Epichlorohydrin (ECH) and Caustic Soda from the manufacturing facilities situated at Manali, near Chennai. The product is used for manufacturing detergents and cleaning products, epoxy resins, and textiles.In October 1984, TIDCO inducted Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Ltd. (SPIC) as the joint sector associate in setting up a project for the manufacture of 50000 tonnes per annum of linear alkyl benzene (LAB).The LAB plant is located in the Manali Industrial Belt, 25 KMs away from Chennai City. The various infrastructure facilities at Manali, the advantages of a Metropolitan city, hi-tech communication interface and cosmopolitan culture, synergies with the vision of promoters business plan.During the year 1987-1988, the company developed a good market network throughout the county to promote sale of SUPERLAB and other by-products and in the same year the company set up, A Define unit for improve the quality of LAB and the consumption norms which would helped in converting the low value by product. During the year 1988-1989, the company increased installed capacity of twister machine from 1nos to 5nos. During the year 1989-1990, the company entered into a joint venture agreement with Henkal W. Ge
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd share price today?

The Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹77.57 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd is ₹697.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd is 19.42 and 0.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd is ₹75.6 and ₹114 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd?

Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.94%, 3 Years at -10.92%, 1 Year at -19.92%, 6 Month at -17.99%, 3 Month at -11.88% and 1 Month at -2.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 34.54 %
Institutions - 5.88 %
Public - 59.58 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.