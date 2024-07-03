Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPetrochemicals
Open₹81.55
Prev. Close₹80.44
Turnover(Lac.)₹125.9
Day's High₹81.55
Day's Low₹77.04
52 Week's High₹114
52 Week's Low₹75.6
Book Value₹89.86
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)697.9
P/E19.42
EPS4.16
Divi. Yield1.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
89.97
89.97
89.97
89.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
702.27
673.02
617.09
468.61
Net Worth
792.24
762.99
707.06
558.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,145.21
1,224.96
1,048.9
888.85
yoy growth (%)
-6.51
16.78
18
26.86
Raw materials
-494.57
-656.21
-564.48
-514.99
As % of sales
43.18
53.57
53.81
57.93
Employee costs
-40.01
-40.1
-32.04
-28.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
145.11
70.53
62.68
16.7
Depreciation
-22.73
-21.55
-22.22
-15.76
Tax paid
-48.19
-15.45
-25.2
-32.4
Working capital
136
26.12
30.25
54.83
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-6.51
16.78
18
26.86
Op profit growth
76.88
6.15
37.37
536.02
EBIT growth
90.59
9.63
42.77
-1,158.67
Net profit growth
120.86
17.91
402.34
-75.62
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,665.21
2,146.63
1,802.17
1,142.76
1,222.53
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,665.21
2,146.63
1,802.17
1,142.76
1,222.53
Other Operating Income
3.36
3.62
3.41
2.45
2.44
Other Income
36.64
24.85
18.05
39.89
16.97
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Petrochem Ltd
SPLPETRO
649.6
|30.02
|12,352.44
|90.34
|1.37
|1,500.44
|111.66
Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd
STYRENIX
2,916.4
|24
|5,174.54
|70.1
|3.2
|653.22
|457.45
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd
SOTL
540.35
|22.13
|3,876.53
|31.81
|0.71
|901.1
|235.41
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd
BEPL
127.34
|18.53
|3,360.83
|46.95
|2.96
|366.91
|39.02
DCW Ltd
DCW
86.14
|277.39
|2,701.85
|-1.25
|0
|488.74
|35.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Vice Chairman
Ashwin C Muthiah
Whole Time Director (Operatio
D Senthikumar
Independent Director
N Sundaradevan
Director (Finance) & CFO
K T Vijayagopal
Independent Director
Shankar Chatapuram Swaminathan
Independent Director
Govindarajan Dattatreyan Sharma
Independent Director
Debendranath Sarangi
Independent Director
Rita Chandrasekar
Nominee (TIDCO)
SANDEEP NANDURI
Nominee (TIDCO)
S Senthil Kumar
Independent Director
Latha Ramanathan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Tamilnadu Petroproducts Limited (TPL) was incorporated on June 22, 1984 and was promoted by Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. (TIDCO). The Company is currently engaged in the manufacturing and selling of petrochemical products, Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB), Epichlorohydrin (ECH) and Caustic Soda from the manufacturing facilities situated at Manali, near Chennai. The product is used for manufacturing detergents and cleaning products, epoxy resins, and textiles.In October 1984, TIDCO inducted Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Ltd. (SPIC) as the joint sector associate in setting up a project for the manufacture of 50000 tonnes per annum of linear alkyl benzene (LAB).The LAB plant is located in the Manali Industrial Belt, 25 KMs away from Chennai City. The various infrastructure facilities at Manali, the advantages of a Metropolitan city, hi-tech communication interface and cosmopolitan culture, synergies with the vision of promoters business plan.During the year 1987-1988, the company developed a good market network throughout the county to promote sale of SUPERLAB and other by-products and in the same year the company set up, A Define unit for improve the quality of LAB and the consumption norms which would helped in converting the low value by product. During the year 1988-1989, the company increased installed capacity of twister machine from 1nos to 5nos. During the year 1989-1990, the company entered into a joint venture agreement with Henkal W. Ge
The Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹77.57 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd is ₹697.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd is 19.42 and 0.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd is ₹75.6 and ₹114 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.94%, 3 Years at -10.92%, 1 Year at -19.92%, 6 Month at -17.99%, 3 Month at -11.88% and 1 Month at -2.91%.
