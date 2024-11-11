Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 1 Nov 2024

TAMILNADU PETROPRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report from the Statutory Auditors Outcome of the Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)

TAMILNADU PETROPRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Dated 06th August 2024 Appointment of Cost Auditor Appointment of Secretarial Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)

TAMILNADU PETROPRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and Dividend for FY 2023-24 if any. Outcome of the Board Meeting Declaration of Dividend for FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)

