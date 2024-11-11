iifl-logo-icon 1
T N Petro Prod. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20241 Nov 2024
TAMILNADU PETROPRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report from the Statutory Auditors Outcome of the Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
TAMILNADU PETROPRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Dated 06th August 2024 Appointment of Cost Auditor Appointment of Secretarial Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)
Board Meeting14 May 20247 May 2024
TAMILNADU PETROPRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and Dividend for FY 2023-24 if any. Outcome of the Board Meeting Declaration of Dividend for FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
TAMILNADU PETROPRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/ nine months ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 8th February 2024 Re-appointment of Independent Directors and Whole-time Director (Operations) of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.02.2024)

T N Petro Prod.: Related News

No Record Found

