Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

77.57
(-3.57%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd

T N Petro Prod. FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

145.11

70.53

62.68

16.7

Depreciation

-22.73

-21.55

-22.22

-15.76

Tax paid

-48.19

-15.45

-25.2

-32.4

Working capital

136

26.12

30.25

54.83

Other operating items

Operating

210.18

59.64

45.51

23.36

Capital expenditure

8.65

139.12

-2

-1,031.63

Free cash flow

218.84

198.76

43.5

-1,008.26

Equity raised

707.63

574.98

445.72

398.42

Investing

0

-1.72

2.78

19.82

Financing

14.53

0.69

-4.27

-2.48

Dividends paid

0

0

4.49

0

Net in cash

941.01

772.72

492.24

-592.5

