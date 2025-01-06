Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
145.11
70.53
62.68
16.7
Depreciation
-22.73
-21.55
-22.22
-15.76
Tax paid
-48.19
-15.45
-25.2
-32.4
Working capital
136
26.12
30.25
54.83
Other operating items
Operating
210.18
59.64
45.51
23.36
Capital expenditure
8.65
139.12
-2
-1,031.63
Free cash flow
218.84
198.76
43.5
-1,008.26
Equity raised
707.63
574.98
445.72
398.42
Investing
0
-1.72
2.78
19.82
Financing
14.53
0.69
-4.27
-2.48
Dividends paid
0
0
4.49
0
Net in cash
941.01
772.72
492.24
-592.5
No Record Found
