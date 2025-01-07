Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,145.21
1,224.96
1,048.9
888.85
yoy growth (%)
-6.51
16.78
18
26.86
Raw materials
-494.57
-656.21
-564.48
-514.99
As % of sales
43.18
53.57
53.81
57.93
Employee costs
-40.01
-40.1
-32.04
-28.32
As % of sales
3.49
3.27
3.05
3.18
Other costs
-445.71
-435.42
-364.55
-281.59
As % of sales (Other Cost)
38.92
35.54
34.75
31.68
Operating profit
164.9
93.22
87.82
63.92
OPM
14.39
7.61
8.37
7.19
Depreciation
-22.73
-21.55
-22.22
-15.76
Interest expense
-7.21
-9.39
-10.21
-34.35
Other income
10.15
8.24
7.3
2.89
Profit before tax
145.11
70.53
62.68
16.7
Taxes
-48.19
-15.45
-25.2
-32.4
Tax rate
-33.21
-21.91
-40.2
-193.98
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
96.92
55.07
37.48
-15.7
Exceptional items
24.73
0
9.22
25
Net profit
121.65
55.07
46.71
9.29
yoy growth (%)
120.86
17.91
402.34
-75.62
NPM
10.62
4.49
4.45
1.04
