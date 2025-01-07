iifl-logo-icon 1
Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

80.33
(3.56%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,145.21

1,224.96

1,048.9

888.85

yoy growth (%)

-6.51

16.78

18

26.86

Raw materials

-494.57

-656.21

-564.48

-514.99

As % of sales

43.18

53.57

53.81

57.93

Employee costs

-40.01

-40.1

-32.04

-28.32

As % of sales

3.49

3.27

3.05

3.18

Other costs

-445.71

-435.42

-364.55

-281.59

As % of sales (Other Cost)

38.92

35.54

34.75

31.68

Operating profit

164.9

93.22

87.82

63.92

OPM

14.39

7.61

8.37

7.19

Depreciation

-22.73

-21.55

-22.22

-15.76

Interest expense

-7.21

-9.39

-10.21

-34.35

Other income

10.15

8.24

7.3

2.89

Profit before tax

145.11

70.53

62.68

16.7

Taxes

-48.19

-15.45

-25.2

-32.4

Tax rate

-33.21

-21.91

-40.2

-193.98

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

96.92

55.07

37.48

-15.7

Exceptional items

24.73

0

9.22

25

Net profit

121.65

55.07

46.71

9.29

yoy growth (%)

120.86

17.91

402.34

-75.62

NPM

10.62

4.49

4.45

1.04

