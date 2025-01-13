Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
89.97
89.97
89.97
89.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
702.27
673.02
617.09
468.61
Net Worth
792.24
762.99
707.06
558.58
Minority Interest
Debt
17.99
76.25
56.21
51.22
Deferred Tax Liability Net
29.62
27.99
31.67
30.15
Total Liabilities
839.85
867.23
794.94
639.95
Fixed Assets
353.61
349.61
294.21
282.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
111.38
103.46
97.84
97.92
Deferred Tax Asset Net
14.62
15.07
16.45
11
Networking Capital
100.64
180.14
157.06
75.54
Inventories
122.86
167.94
142.58
81.82
Inventory Days
26.07
Sundry Debtors
96.16
138.86
112.06
81.14
Debtor Days
25.86
Other Current Assets
79.65
65.32
63.6
45.08
Sundry Creditors
-101.65
-92.58
-61.79
-42.67
Creditor Days
13.59
Other Current Liabilities
-96.38
-99.4
-99.39
-89.83
Cash
259.61
218.96
229.39
173.19
Total Assets
839.86
867.24
794.95
639.95
