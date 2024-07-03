Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd Summary

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Limited (TPL) was incorporated on June 22, 1984 and was promoted by Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. (TIDCO). The Company is currently engaged in the manufacturing and selling of petrochemical products, Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB), Epichlorohydrin (ECH) and Caustic Soda from the manufacturing facilities situated at Manali, near Chennai. The product is used for manufacturing detergents and cleaning products, epoxy resins, and textiles.In October 1984, TIDCO inducted Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Ltd. (SPIC) as the joint sector associate in setting up a project for the manufacture of 50000 tonnes per annum of linear alkyl benzene (LAB).The LAB plant is located in the Manali Industrial Belt, 25 KMs away from Chennai City. The various infrastructure facilities at Manali, the advantages of a Metropolitan city, hi-tech communication interface and cosmopolitan culture, synergies with the vision of promoters business plan.During the year 1987-1988, the company developed a good market network throughout the county to promote sale of SUPERLAB and other by-products and in the same year the company set up, A Define unit for improve the quality of LAB and the consumption norms which would helped in converting the low value by product. During the year 1988-1989, the company increased installed capacity of twister machine from 1nos to 5nos. During the year 1989-1990, the company entered into a joint venture agreement with Henkal W. Germany a detergent manufacturer for setting up a detergent project to be implemented by SPIC Fine Chemicals Ltd. During the year 1990-1991, the company successfully developed a dearomatised product called N-Paraffin anhydrate an important substitute used by the Atomic Research Station at Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu as a fuel diluent. During the year 1991-1992 the company LAB production unit (LPU) was successfully revamped by redesigning the Pacol Reactor & Paraffin Columns, at the cost of Rs 5.17 crores, to increased the capacity to 75000 MTs per annum and in the same year its further increased installed capacity of Linear Alkyl Benzene installed capacity from 52400 MT to 75000 MT.During the year 1992-1993, the company successfully revamped Normal Paraffin Production unit (NPU) by redesigning and installing new set of molex adsorbent chambers and in the same year the company signed a MOU with Total Lubricants International France to establish a Joint Venture for the manufacture of Lubricants used in automotive industries. During the year 1993-1994, the company successfully commissioned in Advanced process Control System. During the year 1994-1995, the company ventured to set up a 3MW capacity Windfarm Project and successfully commissioned and in the same year the company commissioned in the Epichlorophydrin (ECH). During the year 1995-1996, the company commissioned the second phase of 9MW Windfarm at Coimbatore. During the year 1997-1998, the company initiated action with UOP for expanded of LAB plant with Temperature Controlled Reactor (TCR) and in the next year 1989-1999, the company commissioned the expansion programme of LAB plant with Temperature Controlled Reactor (TCR). During the year 1990-2000 the company established Environment Management System to demonstrate its commitment to environmental protection. During the year 2000-2001, the company chlor alkai division, installed heavy fuel based 18.6 MW Captive Power Plant to reduced high cost of power being incurred for the production of Caustic Soda and Chlorine and in the same year the company set up subsidiary namely, Certus Investment and Trading Limited. During the year 2003-2004, the company replaced the existing heater and installed a new hot water heater; the major source of heat energy for operating the plant and in the same year Epichlorohydrin division, the company entered the domestic market and also exporting to the Middle East. During the year 2004-2005, the company chlor alkali division achieved 106 % of its installed capacity.During the year 2005-2006, the company chlor alkali division achieved 107.5 % of its installed capacity and during the year 2006-2007, the company completed expansion of LAB capacity to 1,20,000 MT per annum and in the same year the company won safety awarded for lowest weighted frequency rate in accident from the factory inspectorates, Government of Tamil Nadu. During 2007- 2008 the year the company increased installed capacity of Linear Alkyl Benzence from 95,000 MT to 1,20,000 MT.The conversion of ECH facility to produce Propylene Oxide was commissioned in the year 2018 -19.