Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Western India Plywoods Ltd
239.18
|-5.81
|-2.37
|203.00
|58.89
Greenply Industries Ltd
314.25
|-0.55
|-0.17
|3924.14
|39.87
Stylam Industries Ltd
2303.05
|10.80
|0.47
|3903.22
|29.53
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd
863.55
|9.65
|1.13
|19185.75
|65.18
Rushil Decor Ltd
33.5
|0.57
|1.73
|923.99
|20.39
Archidply Industries Ltd
113.5
|0.67
|0.59
|225.47
|35.99
Airo Lam Ltd
130.8
|-3.46
|-2.58
|196.23
|60.48
Greenlam Industries Ltd
589
|-4.10
|-0.69
|7514.10
|54.53
Milton Industries Ltd
42.85
|2.00
|4.90
|72.82
|22.79
Greenpanel Industries Ltd
367.7
|-6.45
|-1.72
|4509.01
|50.55
Archidply Decor Ltd
98.4
|-0.98
|-0.99
|54.77
|172.02
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
