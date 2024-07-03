Summary

Greenply Industries Limited, incorporated in 1990, is primarily involved in manufacturing of plywood, medium density fibre boards (MDF) and trading of wallcovers and allied products. Greenply is the first company of its kind in India to introduce a lifetime guarantee in its premium plywood products, Green Club and Green Club Plus Plywood.Greenply Industries has three overseas subsidies viz. Greenply Trading Pte. Limited, Greenply Holdings Pte. Limited, Singapore and Greenply Middle East Limited. Greenply Trading Pte. Limited., incorporated in Singapore, is engaged into trading of Medium Density Fibreboards and allied products. It has invested into a Joint Venture Company viz. Greenply Alkemal (Singapore) Pte. Limited., incorporated in Singapore which is engaged into trading of veneers.Greenply Middle East Limited, incorporated in Dubai, is engaged into trading of veneers and operates as an investment vehicle. It has invested into a wholly owned subsidiary company Greenply Gabon SA, Gabon, West Africa, which is engaged into manufacturing of veneers.Greenpanel Industries Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Greenply Industries incorporated in India, to carry on the sales and marketing of Medium Density Fibreboards (MDF) and allied products.The Company expanded the capacities of Sawing of logs to 12500 Cu.Mt, Peeling of logs to 21000 Cu.Mt, Plywood to 18000 Cu.Mt in 1995.In 1996 the company diversified into Wind mill project at an installed capacity of 550 KW. During 2001 the

