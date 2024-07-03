iifl-logo-icon 1
Greenply Industries Ltd Share Price

298.7
(-4.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:59:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open314.1
  • Day's High314.7
  • 52 Wk High411.95
  • Prev. Close314.25
  • Day's Low297.8
  • 52 Wk Low 210.7
  • Turnover (lac)389.32
  • P/E40.01
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value62.39
  • EPS7.89
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,729.97
  • Div. Yield0.16
Greenply Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plywood Boards/Laminates

Open

314.1

Prev. Close

314.25

Turnover(Lac.)

389.32

Day's High

314.7

Day's Low

297.8

52 Week's High

411.95

52 Week's Low

210.7

Book Value

62.39

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,729.97

P/E

40.01

EPS

7.89

Divi. Yield

0.16

Greenply Industries Ltd Corporate Action

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 05 Aug, 2024

arrow

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 May, 2024

arrow

11 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Greenply Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:20 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.00%

Non-Promoter- 36.25%

Institutions: 36.25%

Non-Institutions: 11.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Greenply Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.59

14.6

13.3

12.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

710.8

614.88

494.74

398.48

Net Worth

723.39

629.48

508.04

410.74

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,015.39

1,267.67

1,680.36

1,663.09

yoy growth (%)

-19.9

-24.55

1.03

1

Raw materials

-606.38

-771.12

-884.05

-879.71

As % of sales

59.71

60.82

52.61

52.89

Employee costs

-131.24

-145.59

-185.2

-170.73

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

78.4

96.01

189.2

190.94

Depreciation

-16.54

-21.06

-44.81

-48.53

Tax paid

-20.47

-13.44

-53.5

-55.87

Working capital

-19.94

-37.71

-56.4

31.82

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-19.9

-24.55

1.03

1

Op profit growth

-24.14

-46.7

-5.33

5.13

EBIT growth

-20.74

-43.19

-4.97

3.75

Net profit growth

77.71

-75.97

0.46

2.97

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,179.92

1,663.15

1,562.8

1,165.34

1,420.43

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,179.92

1,663.15

1,562.8

1,165.34

1,420.43

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

27.38

26.86

12.5

6.77

2.04

View Annually Results

Greenply Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd

CENTURYPLY

863.55

66.2519,222.4175.690.121,063.19103.71

Greenlam Industries Ltd

GREENLAM

589

54.277,519.230.420.28586.284.59

Greenpanel Industries Ltd

GREENPANEL

367.7

49.624,508.418.50.41336.87110.19

Greenply Industries Ltd

GREENPLY

314.25

40.013,941.6326.170.16501.7861.95

Stylam Industries Ltd

STYLAMIND

2,303.05

29.553,905.3434.10.11262.7353.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Greenply Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajesh Mittal

Joint Managing Director & CEO

Manoj Tulsian

Joint Managing Director

Sanidhya Mittal

Independent Non Exe. Director

S K Pal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vinod Kothari

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sonali Bhagwati Dalal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Upendra Nath Challu

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vinita Bajoria

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ratna Sekhar Adika

Independent Non Exe. Director

Braja Narayan Mohanty

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Greenply Industries Ltd

Summary

Greenply Industries Limited, incorporated in 1990, is primarily involved in manufacturing of plywood, medium density fibre boards (MDF) and trading of wallcovers and allied products. Greenply is the first company of its kind in India to introduce a lifetime guarantee in its premium plywood products, Green Club and Green Club Plus Plywood.Greenply Industries has three overseas subsidies viz. Greenply Trading Pte. Limited, Greenply Holdings Pte. Limited, Singapore and Greenply Middle East Limited. Greenply Trading Pte. Limited., incorporated in Singapore, is engaged into trading of Medium Density Fibreboards and allied products. It has invested into a Joint Venture Company viz. Greenply Alkemal (Singapore) Pte. Limited., incorporated in Singapore which is engaged into trading of veneers.Greenply Middle East Limited, incorporated in Dubai, is engaged into trading of veneers and operates as an investment vehicle. It has invested into a wholly owned subsidiary company Greenply Gabon SA, Gabon, West Africa, which is engaged into manufacturing of veneers.Greenpanel Industries Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Greenply Industries incorporated in India, to carry on the sales and marketing of Medium Density Fibreboards (MDF) and allied products.The Company expanded the capacities of Sawing of logs to 12500 Cu.Mt, Peeling of logs to 21000 Cu.Mt, Plywood to 18000 Cu.Mt in 1995.In 1996 the company diversified into Wind mill project at an installed capacity of 550 KW. During 2001 the
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Greenply Industries Ltd share price today?

The Greenply Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹298.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Greenply Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Greenply Industries Ltd is ₹3729.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Greenply Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Greenply Industries Ltd is 40.01 and 5.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Greenply Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Greenply Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Greenply Industries Ltd is ₹210.7 and ₹411.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Greenply Industries Ltd?

Greenply Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.36%, 3 Years at 14.88%, 1 Year at 23.87%, 6 Month at -6.12%, 3 Month at -17.35% and 1 Month at -9.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Greenply Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Greenply Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.00 %
Institutions - 36.25 %
Public - 11.74 %

