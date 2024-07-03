Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlywood Boards/Laminates
Open₹314.1
Prev. Close₹314.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹389.32
Day's High₹314.7
Day's Low₹297.8
52 Week's High₹411.95
52 Week's Low₹210.7
Book Value₹62.39
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,729.97
P/E40.01
EPS7.89
Divi. Yield0.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.59
14.6
13.3
12.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
710.8
614.88
494.74
398.48
Net Worth
723.39
629.48
508.04
410.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,015.39
1,267.67
1,680.36
1,663.09
yoy growth (%)
-19.9
-24.55
1.03
1
Raw materials
-606.38
-771.12
-884.05
-879.71
As % of sales
59.71
60.82
52.61
52.89
Employee costs
-131.24
-145.59
-185.2
-170.73
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
78.4
96.01
189.2
190.94
Depreciation
-16.54
-21.06
-44.81
-48.53
Tax paid
-20.47
-13.44
-53.5
-55.87
Working capital
-19.94
-37.71
-56.4
31.82
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-19.9
-24.55
1.03
1
Op profit growth
-24.14
-46.7
-5.33
5.13
EBIT growth
-20.74
-43.19
-4.97
3.75
Net profit growth
77.71
-75.97
0.46
2.97
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,179.92
1,663.15
1,562.8
1,165.34
1,420.43
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,179.92
1,663.15
1,562.8
1,165.34
1,420.43
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
27.38
26.86
12.5
6.77
2.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd
CENTURYPLY
863.55
|66.25
|19,222.41
|75.69
|0.12
|1,063.19
|103.71
Greenlam Industries Ltd
GREENLAM
589
|54.27
|7,519.2
|30.42
|0.28
|586.2
|84.59
Greenpanel Industries Ltd
GREENPANEL
367.7
|49.62
|4,508.4
|18.5
|0.41
|336.87
|110.19
Greenply Industries Ltd
GREENPLY
314.25
|40.01
|3,941.63
|26.17
|0.16
|501.78
|61.95
Stylam Industries Ltd
STYLAMIND
2,303.05
|29.55
|3,905.34
|34.1
|0.11
|262.7
|353.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajesh Mittal
Joint Managing Director & CEO
Manoj Tulsian
Joint Managing Director
Sanidhya Mittal
Independent Non Exe. Director
S K Pal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vinod Kothari
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sonali Bhagwati Dalal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Upendra Nath Challu
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vinita Bajoria
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ratna Sekhar Adika
Independent Non Exe. Director
Braja Narayan Mohanty
Reports by Greenply Industries Ltd
Summary
Greenply Industries Limited, incorporated in 1990, is primarily involved in manufacturing of plywood, medium density fibre boards (MDF) and trading of wallcovers and allied products. Greenply is the first company of its kind in India to introduce a lifetime guarantee in its premium plywood products, Green Club and Green Club Plus Plywood.Greenply Industries has three overseas subsidies viz. Greenply Trading Pte. Limited, Greenply Holdings Pte. Limited, Singapore and Greenply Middle East Limited. Greenply Trading Pte. Limited., incorporated in Singapore, is engaged into trading of Medium Density Fibreboards and allied products. It has invested into a Joint Venture Company viz. Greenply Alkemal (Singapore) Pte. Limited., incorporated in Singapore which is engaged into trading of veneers.Greenply Middle East Limited, incorporated in Dubai, is engaged into trading of veneers and operates as an investment vehicle. It has invested into a wholly owned subsidiary company Greenply Gabon SA, Gabon, West Africa, which is engaged into manufacturing of veneers.Greenpanel Industries Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Greenply Industries incorporated in India, to carry on the sales and marketing of Medium Density Fibreboards (MDF) and allied products.The Company expanded the capacities of Sawing of logs to 12500 Cu.Mt, Peeling of logs to 21000 Cu.Mt, Plywood to 18000 Cu.Mt in 1995.In 1996 the company diversified into Wind mill project at an installed capacity of 550 KW. During 2001 the
Read More
The Greenply Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹298.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Greenply Industries Ltd is ₹3729.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Greenply Industries Ltd is 40.01 and 5.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Greenply Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Greenply Industries Ltd is ₹210.7 and ₹411.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Greenply Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.36%, 3 Years at 14.88%, 1 Year at 23.87%, 6 Month at -6.12%, 3 Month at -17.35% and 1 Month at -9.41%.
