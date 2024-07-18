|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|21 May 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|0.5
|50
|Final
|Please find attached intimation regarding recommendation of the Board of Directors for the final Dividend of Re. 0.50/- per equity share of Re. 1.00/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. Intimation of Record Date (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)
