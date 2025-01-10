Greenply Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.59
14.6
13.3
12.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
710.8
614.88
494.74
398.48
Net Worth
723.39
629.48
508.04
410.74
Minority Interest
Debt
61.3
24.8
50.51
69.72
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.53
4.11
3.7
3.47
Total Liabilities
789.22
658.39
562.25
483.93
Fixed Assets
194.62
190.68
186.63
195.92
Intangible Assets
Investments
235.69
219.32
228.05
45.36
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.64
5.9
10.87
9.86
Networking Capital
330.76
222.31
116.22
108.66
Inventories
229.66
174.48
172.37
131.39
Inventory Days
47.23
Sundry Debtors
229.1
194.63
158.87
163.32
Debtor Days
58.7
Other Current Assets
220.08
150.97
72.83
70.49
Sundry Creditors
-265.9
-215.06
-221.49
-200.61
Creditor Days
72.11
Other Current Liabilities
-82.18
-82.71
-66.36
-55.93
Cash
20.53
20.2
20.49
124.12
Total Assets
789.24
658.41
562.26
483.92
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.