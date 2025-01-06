iifl-logo-icon 1
Greenply Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Greenply Industr FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

78.4

96.01

189.2

190.94

Depreciation

-16.54

-21.06

-44.81

-48.53

Tax paid

-20.47

-13.44

-53.5

-55.87

Working capital

-19.94

-37.71

-56.4

31.82

Other operating items

Operating

21.44

23.79

34.48

118.37

Capital expenditure

2.5

-464.89

15.51

8.31

Free cash flow

23.95

-441.09

49.99

126.68

Equity raised

685.24

1,214.89

1,549.21

1,248.66

Investing

1.05

-32.06

4

34.71

Financing

-34.3

-316.26

257.54

342.44

Dividends paid

0

0

7.35

7.35

Net in cash

675.95

425.47

1,868.1

1,759.85

