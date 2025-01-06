Greenply Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
78.4
96.01
189.2
190.94
Depreciation
-16.54
-21.06
-44.81
-48.53
Tax paid
-20.47
-13.44
-53.5
-55.87
Working capital
-19.94
-37.71
-56.4
31.82
Other operating items
Operating
21.44
23.79
34.48
118.37
Capital expenditure
2.5
-464.89
15.51
8.31
Free cash flow
23.95
-441.09
49.99
126.68
Equity raised
685.24
1,214.89
1,549.21
1,248.66
Investing
1.05
-32.06
4
34.71
Financing
-34.3
-316.26
257.54
342.44
Dividends paid
0
0
7.35
7.35
Net in cash
675.95
425.47
1,868.1
1,759.85
