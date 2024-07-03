iifl-logo-icon 1
Greenply Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

640.48

583.88

599.79

582.08

567.69

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

640.48

583.88

599.79

582.08

567.69

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.98

5.74

8.46

17.13

3.28

Total Income

642.46

589.62

608.24

599.21

570.97

Total Expenditure

587.28

530.51

546.96

533.06

524.36

PBIDT

55.18

59.11

61.28

66.16

46.61

Interest

14.46

10.41

9

14.73

11.82

PBDT

40.72

48.7

52.28

51.43

34.79

Depreciation

15.08

14.99

14.55

14.92

13.92

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

9.49

0.4

9.46

9.83

8.03

Deferred Tax

-1.41

0.12

-0.09

-0.19

-1.06

Reported Profit After Tax

17.56

33.2

28.36

26.87

13.91

Minority Interest After NP

-0.06

0.13

-0.01

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

17.63

33.07

28.37

26.87

13.91

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-0.54

5.31

-4.87

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

17.63

33.07

28.91

21.56

18.78

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.42

2.68

2.29

2.18

1.13

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

12.37

12.37

12.37

12.37

12.33

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

8.61

10.12

10.21

11.36

8.21

PBDTM(%)

6.35

8.34

8.71

8.83

6.12

PATM(%)

2.74

5.68

4.72

4.61

2.45

