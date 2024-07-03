Greenply Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
640.48
583.88
599.79
582.08
567.69
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
640.48
583.88
599.79
582.08
567.69
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.98
5.74
8.46
17.13
3.28
Total Income
642.46
589.62
608.24
599.21
570.97
Total Expenditure
587.28
530.51
546.96
533.06
524.36
PBIDT
55.18
59.11
61.28
66.16
46.61
Interest
14.46
10.41
9
14.73
11.82
PBDT
40.72
48.7
52.28
51.43
34.79
Depreciation
15.08
14.99
14.55
14.92
13.92
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
9.49
0.4
9.46
9.83
8.03
Deferred Tax
-1.41
0.12
-0.09
-0.19
-1.06
Reported Profit After Tax
17.56
33.2
28.36
26.87
13.91
Minority Interest After NP
-0.06
0.13
-0.01
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
17.63
33.07
28.37
26.87
13.91
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-0.54
5.31
-4.87
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
17.63
33.07
28.91
21.56
18.78
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.42
2.68
2.29
2.18
1.13
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.37
12.37
12.37
12.37
12.33
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.61
10.12
10.21
11.36
8.21
PBDTM(%)
6.35
8.34
8.71
8.83
6.12
PATM(%)
2.74
5.68
4.72
4.61
2.45
