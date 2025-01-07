iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Greenply Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

306.65
(2.30%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:29:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Greenply Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,015.39

1,267.67

1,680.36

1,663.09

yoy growth (%)

-19.9

-24.55

1.03

1

Raw materials

-606.38

-771.12

-884.05

-879.71

As % of sales

59.71

60.82

52.61

52.89

Employee costs

-131.24

-145.59

-185.2

-170.73

As % of sales

12.92

11.48

11.02

10.26

Other costs

-180.85

-223.21

-371.4

-359.41

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.81

17.6

22.1

21.61

Operating profit

96.9

127.74

239.7

253.22

OPM

9.54

10.07

14.26

15.22

Depreciation

-16.54

-21.06

-44.81

-48.53

Interest expense

-11.04

-16.85

-9.47

-18.11

Other income

9.09

6.18

3.78

4.37

Profit before tax

78.4

96.01

189.2

190.94

Taxes

-20.47

-13.44

-53.5

-55.87

Tax rate

-26.11

-14

-28.28

-29.26

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

57.93

82.56

135.69

135.07

Exceptional items

0

-49.97

0

0

Net profit

57.93

32.59

135.69

135.07

yoy growth (%)

77.71

-75.97

0.46

2.97

NPM

5.7

2.57

8.07

8.12

Greenply Industr : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Greenply Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.