|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,015.39
1,267.67
1,680.36
1,663.09
yoy growth (%)
-19.9
-24.55
1.03
1
Raw materials
-606.38
-771.12
-884.05
-879.71
As % of sales
59.71
60.82
52.61
52.89
Employee costs
-131.24
-145.59
-185.2
-170.73
As % of sales
12.92
11.48
11.02
10.26
Other costs
-180.85
-223.21
-371.4
-359.41
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.81
17.6
22.1
21.61
Operating profit
96.9
127.74
239.7
253.22
OPM
9.54
10.07
14.26
15.22
Depreciation
-16.54
-21.06
-44.81
-48.53
Interest expense
-11.04
-16.85
-9.47
-18.11
Other income
9.09
6.18
3.78
4.37
Profit before tax
78.4
96.01
189.2
190.94
Taxes
-20.47
-13.44
-53.5
-55.87
Tax rate
-26.11
-14
-28.28
-29.26
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
57.93
82.56
135.69
135.07
Exceptional items
0
-49.97
0
0
Net profit
57.93
32.59
135.69
135.07
yoy growth (%)
77.71
-75.97
0.46
2.97
NPM
5.7
2.57
8.07
8.12
