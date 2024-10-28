|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|GREENPLY INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Un-audited Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|GREENPLY INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Please find herewith Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|GREENPLY INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Greenply Industries Limited will be held on Tuesday the 21st May 2024 inter alia: 1. to consider approve and take on record the Audited Standalone Financial Statements Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. to consider recommendation of dividend if any on equity shares for the year ended 31st March 2024. The Trading Window for dealing in shares of the Company has already been closed with effect from 1st April 2024 and will be reopened on 23rd May 2024 after expiry of 48 hours of submitting the above referred Financial Results of the Company to the Stock Exchanges on 21st May 2024. Please find attached intimation regarding recommendation of the Board of Directors for the final Dividend of Re. 0.50/- per equity share of Re. 1.00/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 21st May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Feb 2024
|22 Jan 2024
|GREENPLY INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Greenply Industries Limited will be held on Thursday the 1st February 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. This is to inform that pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 (PIT Regulations) and Companys Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in shares of the Company has already been closed with effect from 1st January 2024 and will be reopened on 3rd February 2024 after expiry of 48 hours of submitting the above referred Financial Results of the Company to the Stock Exchanges on 1st February 2024. Please find herewith Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/02/2024)
