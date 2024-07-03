Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlywood Boards/Laminates
Open₹2,303.05
Prev. Close₹2,303.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹253.28
Day's High₹2,306.3
Day's Low₹2,235
52 Week's High₹2,735
52 Week's Low₹1,414
Book Value₹353.44
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,825.86
P/E29.55
EPS77.98
Divi. Yield0.11
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.47
8.47
8.49
8.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
528.09
403.92
307.95
251.21
Net Worth
536.56
412.39
316.44
259.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
475.84
462.14
339.07
294.34
yoy growth (%)
2.96
36.29
15.19
18.01
Raw materials
-246.54
-249.06
-181.74
-153.5
As % of sales
51.81
53.89
53.6
52.15
Employee costs
-38.25
-37.54
-30.17
-26.61
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
70.97
48.71
33.05
31.16
Depreciation
-23.14
-20.98
-10.83
-5.69
Tax paid
-15.67
-14.59
-13
-11.52
Working capital
12.17
39.26
18.15
13.31
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.96
36.29
15.19
18.01
Op profit growth
19.74
61.67
7.61
51.83
EBIT growth
29.13
46.26
-1.02
57.53
Net profit growth
196.05
-6.86
2.1
61.7
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
914.08
952.13
659.35
479.53
462.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
914.08
952.13
659.35
479.53
462.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.73
1.44
8
1.1
0.97
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd
CENTURYPLY
863.55
|66.25
|19,222.41
|75.69
|0.12
|1,063.19
|103.71
Greenlam Industries Ltd
GREENLAM
589
|54.27
|7,519.2
|30.42
|0.28
|586.2
|84.59
Greenpanel Industries Ltd
GREENPANEL
367.7
|49.62
|4,508.4
|18.5
|0.41
|336.87
|110.19
Greenply Industries Ltd
GREENPLY
314.25
|40.01
|3,941.63
|26.17
|0.16
|501.78
|61.95
Stylam Industries Ltd
STYLAMIND
2,303.05
|29.55
|3,905.34
|34.1
|0.11
|262.7
|353.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Jagdish Rai Gupta
Whole-time Director
Manav Gupta
Whole-time Director
Manit Gupta
Independent Director
Vinod Kumar
Executive Director
Sachin Bhatla
Non Executive Director
Tirloki Nath Singla
Independent Director
Rajesh Gill
Independent Director
Sunil Kumar Sood
Independent Director
Nikhil Garg
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Stylam Industries Ltd
Summary
Stylam Industries Limited was incorporated in October, 1991. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of laminates, solid surface panels and allied products. It runs Asias largest single-location laminate production factory. The manufacturing facilities are located at Panchkula, in Haryana. In India, the Company was a pioneer in establishing the PU+ Lacquer Coating process and producing laminate finishes of high quality and significant added value. The foundation stone of the company was laid down by the name of Golden Laminates Ltd. The company started its journey to success from the manufacturing of Luxury grade decorative laminated sheets for both residential as well as industrial applications. Combining industrious efforts and wide experience, now the company deals in industrial as well as advanced grade laminates i.e. Post forming and Antistatic laminates under the brand name STYLAM.Backed with a state of the art infrastructural plant at Panchkula near the Beautiful City , Chandigarh, in North India, the company has been developing high quality laminates that exceed the expectations of the clients. The plant is loaded with advanced technology machines and equipments to assure maximum production of laminates in minimum time. Latest sophisticated moulds of various finishes from France & Germany are implemented in the production to make sure the development of the best laminates to fulfill the requirements of the clients.During year 2014-15 company commenced production at t
Read More
The Stylam Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2257.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Stylam Industries Ltd is ₹3825.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Stylam Industries Ltd is 29.55 and 6.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Stylam Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Stylam Industries Ltd is ₹1414 and ₹2735 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Stylam Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.49%, 3 Years at 28.62%, 1 Year at 37.08%, 6 Month at 18.04%, 3 Month at 10.31% and 1 Month at -11.53%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.