Summary

Stylam Industries Limited was incorporated in October, 1991. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of laminates, solid surface panels and allied products. It runs Asias largest single-location laminate production factory. The manufacturing facilities are located at Panchkula, in Haryana. In India, the Company was a pioneer in establishing the PU+ Lacquer Coating process and producing laminate finishes of high quality and significant added value. The foundation stone of the company was laid down by the name of Golden Laminates Ltd. The company started its journey to success from the manufacturing of Luxury grade decorative laminated sheets for both residential as well as industrial applications. Combining industrious efforts and wide experience, now the company deals in industrial as well as advanced grade laminates i.e. Post forming and Antistatic laminates under the brand name STYLAM.Backed with a state of the art infrastructural plant at Panchkula near the Beautiful City , Chandigarh, in North India, the company has been developing high quality laminates that exceed the expectations of the clients. The plant is loaded with advanced technology machines and equipments to assure maximum production of laminates in minimum time. Latest sophisticated moulds of various finishes from France & Germany are implemented in the production to make sure the development of the best laminates to fulfill the requirements of the clients.During year 2014-15 company commenced production at t

