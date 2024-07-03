iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Stylam Industries Ltd Share Price

2,257.4
(-1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:19:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,303.05
  • Day's High2,306.3
  • 52 Wk High2,735
  • Prev. Close2,303.05
  • Day's Low2,235
  • 52 Wk Low 1,414
  • Turnover (lac)253.28
  • P/E29.55
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value353.44
  • EPS77.98
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,825.86
  • Div. Yield0.11
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Stylam Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plywood Boards/Laminates

Open

2,303.05

Prev. Close

2,303.05

Turnover(Lac.)

253.28

Day's High

2,306.3

Day's Low

2,235

52 Week's High

2,735

52 Week's Low

1,414

Book Value

353.44

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,825.86

P/E

29.55

EPS

77.98

Divi. Yield

0.11

Stylam Industries Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Record Date: 17 Nov, 2023

arrow

7 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Stylam Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Stylam Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:39 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.61%

Non-Promoter- 11.51%

Institutions: 11.51%

Non-Institutions: 33.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Stylam Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.47

8.47

8.49

8.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

528.09

403.92

307.95

251.21

Net Worth

536.56

412.39

316.44

259.68

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

475.84

462.14

339.07

294.34

yoy growth (%)

2.96

36.29

15.19

18.01

Raw materials

-246.54

-249.06

-181.74

-153.5

As % of sales

51.81

53.89

53.6

52.15

Employee costs

-38.25

-37.54

-30.17

-26.61

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

70.97

48.71

33.05

31.16

Depreciation

-23.14

-20.98

-10.83

-5.69

Tax paid

-15.67

-14.59

-13

-11.52

Working capital

12.17

39.26

18.15

13.31

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.96

36.29

15.19

18.01

Op profit growth

19.74

61.67

7.61

51.83

EBIT growth

29.13

46.26

-1.02

57.53

Net profit growth

196.05

-6.86

2.1

61.7

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

914.08

952.13

659.35

479.53

462.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

914.08

952.13

659.35

479.53

462.15

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.73

1.44

8

1.1

0.97

View Annually Results

Stylam Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd

CENTURYPLY

863.55

66.2519,222.4175.690.121,063.19103.71

Greenlam Industries Ltd

GREENLAM

589

54.277,519.230.420.28586.284.59

Greenpanel Industries Ltd

GREENPANEL

367.7

49.624,508.418.50.41336.87110.19

Greenply Industries Ltd

GREENPLY

314.25

40.013,941.6326.170.16501.7861.95

Stylam Industries Ltd

STYLAMIND

2,303.05

29.553,905.3434.10.11262.7353.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Stylam Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Jagdish Rai Gupta

Whole-time Director

Manav Gupta

Whole-time Director

Manit Gupta

Independent Director

Vinod Kumar

Executive Director

Sachin Bhatla

Non Executive Director

Tirloki Nath Singla

Independent Director

Rajesh Gill

Independent Director

Sunil Kumar Sood

Independent Director

Nikhil Garg

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Stylam Industries Ltd

Summary

Stylam Industries Limited was incorporated in October, 1991. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of laminates, solid surface panels and allied products. It runs Asias largest single-location laminate production factory. The manufacturing facilities are located at Panchkula, in Haryana. In India, the Company was a pioneer in establishing the PU+ Lacquer Coating process and producing laminate finishes of high quality and significant added value. The foundation stone of the company was laid down by the name of Golden Laminates Ltd. The company started its journey to success from the manufacturing of Luxury grade decorative laminated sheets for both residential as well as industrial applications. Combining industrious efforts and wide experience, now the company deals in industrial as well as advanced grade laminates i.e. Post forming and Antistatic laminates under the brand name STYLAM.Backed with a state of the art infrastructural plant at Panchkula near the Beautiful City , Chandigarh, in North India, the company has been developing high quality laminates that exceed the expectations of the clients. The plant is loaded with advanced technology machines and equipments to assure maximum production of laminates in minimum time. Latest sophisticated moulds of various finishes from France & Germany are implemented in the production to make sure the development of the best laminates to fulfill the requirements of the clients.During year 2014-15 company commenced production at t
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Stylam Industries Ltd share price today?

The Stylam Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2257.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Stylam Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Stylam Industries Ltd is ₹3825.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Stylam Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Stylam Industries Ltd is 29.55 and 6.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Stylam Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Stylam Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Stylam Industries Ltd is ₹1414 and ₹2735 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Stylam Industries Ltd?

Stylam Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.49%, 3 Years at 28.62%, 1 Year at 37.08%, 6 Month at 18.04%, 3 Month at 10.31% and 1 Month at -11.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Stylam Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Stylam Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.61 %
Institutions - 11.52 %
Public - 33.87 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Stylam Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.