|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.96
0.33
Op profit growth
19.73
-0.36
EBIT growth
29.12
-5.86
Net profit growth
195.67
-51.97
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
20.02
17.22
17.34
EBIT margin
16.16
12.89
13.74
Net profit margin
11.58
4.03
8.42
RoCE
23.04
16.42
RoNW
5.94
2.39
RoA
4.12
1.28
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
65.2
22.27
47.53
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
37.72
-2.76
25.23
Book value per share
306.17
240.99
227.18
Valuation ratios
P/E
10.7
5.78
8.26
P/CEPS
18.5
-46.57
15.56
P/B
2.27
0.53
1.72
EV/EBIDTA
12.25
4.1
10.16
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-22.09
-29.98
-25.18
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
71.34
65.67
Inventory days
53.14
52.5
Creditor days
-41.72
-30.09
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-12.78
-5.46
-5.54
Net debt / equity
0.16
0.55
1
Net debt / op. profit
0.46
1.41
2.33
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-51.81
-53.89
-56.44
Employee costs
-8.03
-8.12
-6.57
Other costs
-20.12
-20.76
-19.63
