iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Stylam Industries Ltd Key Ratios

2,103.05
(-1.16%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:39:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Stylam Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.96

0.33

Op profit growth

19.73

-0.36

EBIT growth

29.12

-5.86

Net profit growth

195.67

-51.97

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

20.02

17.22

17.34

EBIT margin

16.16

12.89

13.74

Net profit margin

11.58

4.03

8.42

RoCE

23.04

16.42

RoNW

5.94

2.39

RoA

4.12

1.28

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

65.2

22.27

47.53

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

37.72

-2.76

25.23

Book value per share

306.17

240.99

227.18

Valuation ratios

P/E

10.7

5.78

8.26

P/CEPS

18.5

-46.57

15.56

P/B

2.27

0.53

1.72

EV/EBIDTA

12.25

4.1

10.16

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-22.09

-29.98

-25.18

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

71.34

65.67

Inventory days

53.14

52.5

Creditor days

-41.72

-30.09

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-12.78

-5.46

-5.54

Net debt / equity

0.16

0.55

1

Net debt / op. profit

0.46

1.41

2.33

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-51.81

-53.89

-56.44

Employee costs

-8.03

-8.12

-6.57

Other costs

-20.12

-20.76

-19.63

Stylam Industrie : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Stylam Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.